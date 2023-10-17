Massive protest outside BBC London office for not calling Hamas as ‘terrorists’

BBC's London office on Tuesday faced massive protests over its reluctance to categorise Hamas as a 'terrorist' organisation.

250 protestors argued that the media giant is displaying a clear bias, undermining the threat posed by Hamas, and demanded a revision in its editorial policies. While many chanted "Hamas, terrorists" and "Shame on You" at the broadcaster, others waved Israeli flags and held posters carrying pictures of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas, news agency AFP reported.

"This is no time [for] the BBC to call Hamas anything but terrorists," National Jewish Assembly, who are the organisers of the protest wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, UK Defence Minister, Grant Shapps, recently argumented that the BBC should comply with the country's ruling and label Hamas as a terrorist organisation. The UK government officially qualified Hamas as such in 2021. Shapps affirmed that this usage would reflect the UK's official designation and comply with the country's legal standpoint.

In response, BBC's world affairs editor, John Simpson, expressed an opposing stance. He asserted that the broadcasting corporation would be "taking sides" by designating Hamas as terrorists.

The BBC on Monday said in a statement that it had given "careful consideration" to its coverage of the conflict.

"Careful consideration has been given to all aspects of our coverage to ensure that we report on developments accurately and with due impartiality in line with the BBC editorial guidelines, which are publicly available.

"The BBC, along with many other UK and global news organisations, does use the word 'terrorist', but attributes it. We have made clear to our audiences that Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK and other governments," it added.

Last week, Pro-Palestinian groups targeted the BBC by painting the Broadcasting House headquarters in red colour and accused it of having "blood on its hands".

