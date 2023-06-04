Max Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix 2023; Lewis Hamilton second, George Russell third

Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Spanish Grand Prix, clinching the pole position and extending his lead in the Formula One championship by 53 points. Red Bull's dominance continued as they celebrated their seventh consecutive triumph of the season.

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, secured the second spot for Mercedes but trailed a substantial 24.090 seconds behind Verstappen. Hamilton's teammate, George Russell, completed the podium, marking a successful outing for the Mercedes team at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, despite the cloudy yet dry conditions.

Sergio Perez of Red Bull, Verstappen's closest contender in what seems to be a season destined to crown the Dutch prodigy for the third time, fought back from an 11th-place start to finish fourth.

Verstappen's triumph in Spain marked his fifth win of the season, his third consecutive victory, and his third triumph in Spain. It also marked his 40th Formula One win, adding to his remarkable track record.

Reflecting on his performance, Verstappen expressed his joy at driving a remarkable car, stating, "It's a big pleasure to drive with a car like this. I think it showed again today." He successfully defended his position against Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the start, providing the only challenge in an otherwise straightforward race. Verstappen anticipated the difficulty of the start due to his harder compound but managed to navigate turn one flawlessly.

Despite exceeding track limits late in the race and receiving a black-and-white flag, Verstappen remained undeterred as he maintained a significant lead over the rest of the field, rendering any potential penalties inconsequential. Christian Horner, the team boss, praised Verstappen's performance, saying, "Well done Max, that was mega. Very well controlled, even though you went over the white lines a few times."

Lando Norris of McLaren, who initially started in third position, experienced a broken front wing during the first lap after contact with Hamilton, forcing him to pit and resulting in a disappointing 17th-place finish.

The performance of the Mercedes drivers sparked discussions, as the team showcased a redesigned car following a lacklustre start to the season. Mercedes moved up to second place in the championship standings with 152 points, while Red Bull maintained a commanding lead with 287 points. Aston Martin dropped to third place with 134 points.

Expressing his gratitude to the team, Hamilton conveyed his appreciation over the radio, stating, "Mega job guys, mega job. Thank you so much to everyone back at the factory, continuing to push. This is a real showing of all your hard work. Let's keep pushing."

Despite encountering a gravel excursion on his way to the grid, which caused him to start 12th, Russell remained undeterred and showcased an impressive pace. He expressed his satisfaction with the car's performance, noting, "It definitely feels better. You are just putting in those lap times and comparing it to the guys around you—the Ferraris and Astons—and you are going quicker and quicker."

Carlos Sainz secured fifth place, followed by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martins, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.

Esteban Ocon of Alpine claimed the eighth position, with Guanyu Zhou of Alfa Romeo in ninth. Pierre Gasly, who faced a six-place grid penalty despite qualifying fourth, managed to secure the final point for Renault-owned Alpine.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who endured a nightmare in qualifying and started from the pitlane, finished in 11th place.

