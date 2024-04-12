MEA issues travel advisory for Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel amid 'escalating tensions'

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens on Friday due to the tense situation between Iran and Israel.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the ministry said in its statement.

Earlier today, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India's concern over the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on April 1.

"India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of International Law," the spokesperson had said.

Iran has promised to retaliate for the airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, escalating tension in an already strained region due to the Gaza war.