'Miracles can happen': Prayers pour in for missing Titanic submarine passengers as 96-hour oxygen timeline ends

As the oxygen of the missing Titanic submarine has reportedly run out, netizens are praying for those onboard the expedition submersible. The submarine with five people onboard went missing on Sunday, shortly after making the descent to see the wreckage of the Titanic. The submarine had 96 hours of oxygen, which according to reports may now have run out.

While rescuers continue to make efforts to locate the missing sub, social media is flooded with prayers and good wishes for those stuck inside the waters since Sunday. Among the voyagers onboard are British billionaire Hamish Harding, former French Navy commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, chief executive and founder of OceanGate, which owns the submarine - Titan.

"Titanic sub run out of oxygen. I again and again say miracles can happen and should be they are waiting. Please pray for them," Jaan Ali Jadoon wrote on Twitter.

Neer, another user, said the Titanic submarine has run out of oxygen. "May them all rest in peace and hope this can be a lesson that curiosity killed the cat."

Robert Kearney, a freelance writer, said time was running out for those "poor souls" trapped in that submarine. "They've less than an hour's oxygen left. Pray for a miracle to deliver them from such a cruel fate. Our Lady Star of the Sea (Stella Maris), hear our prayer and save those 5 men from certain death."

Peter Kariuki, a social media strategist, too shared a prayer tweet when the oxygen was nearing its end. "Titanic Submarine has 15 seconds of oxygen remaining. Let's pray for the billionaires to be found safe and secure," he said.

Titanic Submarine has 15 seconds of oxygen remaining. Let's pray for the billionaires to be found safe and secure.#submarinemissing pic.twitter.com/BOv2ptL11K — Peter Kariuki (@PeterKariukiKE) June 22, 2023

One user said running out of oxygen is sad. "Pray for members of #OceanGateSub," the user said while sharing pictures of five onboard.

Rana Shahid Ali said there was no oxygen left in the Titan submarine now. "There is no hope, but God can do anything. Just pray for them."

Colette Harrington, a former TV host and author, slammed those mocking the people onboard for spending huge sums to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

In a long tweet, she was surprised at the hostility against rich people. "So many jokes and mockery of rich people. Would I spend 250k to visit a wreck I’ve seen every documentary on? Thousands of photos online. I also watched the movie. That ship was an exact replica of the original Titanic. No need to visit a watery grave. Seems like a waste of resources."

Sadly the oxygen supply has run out on the sub #Titan. I’ve been surprised at the hostility. So many jokes and mockery of rich people. Would I spend 250k to visit a wreck I’ve seen every documentary on? Thousands of photos online. I also watched the movie. That ship was an… pic.twitter.com/88f3LiOf32 — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) June 22, 2023

"But I’d spend that kind of money on travel. Something I’m passionate about, why judge? Everyone has hobbies and interests. Those billionaires did more for charitable organizations than the people mocking them on Twitter. Be kind. Prayers for the families," she wrote.