Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians to fly back from Israel tonight

The first flight, bringing Indians stranded amid the ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, will take off from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv tonight. The flight will reportedly depart from the Ben Gurion airport at around 9 pm Israel time today (11:30 pm IST).

The Embassy of India in Israel informed that it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight.

On Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back its citizens as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the launch of "Operation Ajay" in a post on X on Wednesday night. "Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return," he said.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," he added.

About 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel.

Israel's Consulate General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Operation Ajay.

"I congratulate PM Modi for launching Operation Ajay to bring Indian citizens back from Israel. There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1,000 Indian students whom we love very much," he said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

Shoshani also stressed that the Israeli government is doing its best to assist the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay.

Israel's military on Thursday said it conducted a "large-scale strike" in Gaza overnight, targeting an elite Hamas unit that led the deadly weekend attacks as the US Secretary of State headed to the region to show solidarity with Israel and meet Arab leaders including Palestinians.

Israel says death toll now stands at 1,200, with at least 220 of those Israeli soldiers, more than 2,700 people had been injured and scores taken hostage. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with around 5,600 wounded, Palestinian media reported before the latest air strikes, citing Gaza's health ministry.

