Pakistan blames India for twin suicide blasts, death toll rises to 65

Pakistan’s interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday blamed India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for its alleged involvement in the two suicide blasts on Friday. The blast took place near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district after a bomber detonated explosives near a police vehicle.

People were gathering for a procession to mark Prophet Mohammad’s birthday at the mosque. Hours later, another blast took place at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed at least 5 people. Death toll due to the blasts rose to 65 as of Sunday.

Commenting on the blasts, Bugti claimed that RAW is involved in the suicide attack. "Civil, military and all other institutions will jointly strike against the elements involved in the Mastung suicide bombing. RAW is involved in the suicide attack,” the Pakistan minister was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying. The minister, however, did not provide any proof or further information to back up his claim.

Bugti had also claimed in a press conference that the Islamic State (IS) had no organised presence in Balochistan in the past. He, however, further said that the government will crush the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or any other terror group.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta on Saturday. “These terrorists and their facilitators having no link to religion and ideology, are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people,” the Army chief said in a statement after visiting Quetta.

“These forces of evil will continue to face the full might of the state and security forces… and the armed forces, intelligence and law enforcement agencies shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country,” he added.

He added that the public has rejected the ideology of militants and is “fully committed to peace, economic progress and human development which indeed is causing a lot of distress to forces of evil in and outside of Pakistan.” General Munir also visited the CMH Quetta to meet the blast victims, Pakistani news outlet Dawn reported.

A police complaint was filed on Saturday to launch an investigation saying they sent DNA from suicide bomber to be analysed. A total of 60 people were killed and more than 60 were injured in a horrid suicide bomb blast near the Madina Masjid in Baluchistan’s Mastung district.

In another bomb blast in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, at least five people lost their lives whereas 12 others were injured as the mosque’s roof collapsed due to the explosion. No terror group has claimed responsibility for either of the two attacks. Pakistani Taliban or TTP, responsible for some of the most grisly attacks in Pakistan, has denied responsibility for these attacks.

