PM Modi pays tribute to Shinzo Abe at first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday paid tribute to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he started his speech at the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Terming him as a dear friend, Modi said, "Abe was not only my friend, he was also India’s trusted friend. During his tenure, India-Japan relations not only achieved new heights, we also took the historical relations between the two countries forward."

Here's what PM Modi said on the shocking demise of Abe:

“Today is a day of unparalleled loss and unbearable pain for me. My dear friend and former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe is no more. Abe was not only my friend, he was also India’s trusted friend. During his tenure, India-Japan relations not only achieved new heights, we also took the historical relations between the two countries forward. Today India’s rate of progress, the works being done with Japan’s support … through them, Shinzo Abe will live on in the heart of India’s people for years together. With a heavy heart, I pay tribute to my friend.”

Abe, one of the country's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in Nara, Japan. He was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech.

The former leader was still highly influential in Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and headed its largest faction, Seiwakai. He became the country’s youngest prime minister in 2006, at age 52, but his overly nationalistic first stint abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health. Abe was also Japan's longest-serving leader.

As the news broke, condoling the demise Abe, PM Modi had also said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place and as a mark of India's deepest respect, one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9.

In emotional posts on Twitter, Modi said that during his recent visit to Japan, he had the opportunity to meet Abe again and discuss many issues, but ''little did I know that this would be our last meeting''.

Modi had added that Abe was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator.

''My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me,'' the Prime Minister had said.

Meanwhile, addressing the guests at the first Arun Jaitley Memorial lecture, Modi also stated, "India's recovery from pandemic is reflective of choosing people centric policy and not populist impulse." He also added that the country is seeing growth as well as inclusion, says PM Modi, reeling out data across sectors ranging from internet to aviation.