Portable power bank bursts inside a plane in China

In a scene that was nothing short of a nightmare, a suitcase kept inside the overhead luggage space caught fire from a power bank inside the bag. The incident occurred inside a plane China Southern airplane that was set to take off from Guangzhou. It occurred during the boarding process. The video of the incident has gone viral.

One can see an airhostess dousing the fire with water from a bottle and pack of juice. A fellow passenger can be seen trying to help the air hostess, while her colleagues can be heard screaming directions.

According to a report by India Today, the flight was scheduled to leave from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport but was delayed for about three hours. Passengers were relocated to another plane, as tweeted by People's Daily, China.

The air hostess's struggle to douse the fire raises questions about the airplane's safety kit that should have 4 fire extinguishers located conveniently, according to the European CS-25 standards.

No one was hurt during the incident.