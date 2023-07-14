Pro-Khalistan supporters assault Indian student with iron rods in Australia: Report

An Indian student in Sydney, Australia, was allegedly attacked with iron rods by supporters of Khalistan on July 14, said a report on Friday.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, was on his way to work when he was ambushed by four to five assailants. As he was getting into his vehicle, they appeared suddenly, opened the left side door, and struck him with an iron rod on his cheekbone, just below his left eye. The attackers then dragged him out of the vehicle and continued their assault, beating him mercilessly with iron rods. Two of them even recorded the violent act on video, reported The Australia Today.

"Today at 5.30 am, when I was going to work, some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me,” the student was quoted as saying.

Throughout the attack, the assailants chanted "Khalistan Zindabad", a slogan used by Khalistan supporters. The entire ordeal lasted approximately five minutes, after which the attackers fled the scene, leaving behind a chilling warning that this should serve as a lesson for opposing the Khalistan issue.

"Everything happened within 5 minutes, and they left saying this should be a lesson for me for opposing the Khalistan issue. If not, they are ready to give me more lessons like this," the victim said.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police were alerted about the incident and promptly transported the severely injured student to Westmead Hospital. He had sustained significant injuries to his head, leg, and arm. According to the police spokesperson, the assailants had allegedly kicked, punched, and repeatedly hit the victim with a metal pole before fleeing in a grey sedan.

"Police have been told a 23-year-old man was walking along Rupert Street before he was assaulted by four men armed with a metal pole. The 23-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly before the four men left the scene in a grey sedan,” a police spokesperson said.

The student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including head injuries and a broken arm. He is currently recovering in the hospital.

The Member of Parliament for Merrylands condemned the incident, stating, "There is no place in our local community for extremism or violence of any kind." He assured that he had contacted the relevant authorities regarding the incident and would closely monitor the situation.

This brutal assault is not an isolated incident. It follows earlier clashes between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators in Melbourne during the so-called "Punjab independence referendum" in January. The rising anti-India activities of Khalistani separatists and frequent attacks on Hindu temples have raised concerns within the Indian government, prompting it to urge Australian authorities to take action.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi, emphasized the need to refrain from providing a platform to individuals advocating violence or legitimizing terrorism under the guise of freedom of expression. This statement comes amidst an increase in anti-India activities by Khalistani groups in several countries.

The brutal attack on the Indian student in Australia serves as a stark reminder of the threats faced by individuals voicing opposition to extremist ideologies, even in foreign lands. The incident calls for a collective stand against violence and extremism, ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, irrespective of their nationality or beliefs.

Also Read: Maharashtra Cabinet: Ajit Pawar's NCP faction gets finance, six other depts