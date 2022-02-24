Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced 'military operation' in Ukraine. He said that Russia has decided to launch a special military action in Ukraine. Putin said that clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable" and asked Ukrainian service members to 'lay down their arms and go home'.

"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," he said.

He said that the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian regime.

The Russian President also accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand and preventing Ukraine from joining NATO. US President Joe Biden has condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack" against Russia, and has warned of "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late night address said that the country was ready for a Russian attack. “If they attack, if they try to take our county - our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children - we will be defending ourselves…As you attack, it will be our faces you see, not our backs," he said.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Putin to give peace another chance. He asked the Russian President to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine during an emergency Security Council meeting.

