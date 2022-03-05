Russia-Ukraine war: Three IAF aircraft carrying 629 Indians land in Delhi

Three IAF aircraft carrying 629 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries landed at the Hindon air base here on Saturday morning, the air force said. India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

"Till date, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga," the IAF statement said.

Three C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the IAF which had taken off on Friday from the Hindon air base returned on Saturday morning, it mentioned.

"These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries," the statement added.