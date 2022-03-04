Singapore extends Vaccinated Travel Lane to all Indian cities

Singapore has announced the extension of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to all Indian cities, which was earlier applicable only to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. With this new development, more travellers from India who are fully vaccinated may now use the VTL for quarantine-free travel to Singapore.

The VTL, which was launched on November 29, 2021 between both the countries, has, according to the tourism board, witnessed success since its commencement.

Travelling to Singapore from India for travellers who are fully vaccinated has become easier, with some pre-requisites before departure, including a valid visa, a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP), stay of seven consecutive days in India or a VTL country and a mandatory RT-PCR test/professionally administered ART before boarding the flight.

On arrival into Singapore, travellers can enjoy quarantine-free stay, after taking a supervised ART at a Quick Test Centre within 24 hours of arrival and testing negative, stated the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

GB Srithar, Regional Director, IMESA (India, Middle East & South Asia), Singapore Tourism Board, said, “ Over the past year and a half, we had continued engaging the consumers and travel trade through a myriad of content and virtual experiences. We look forward to sharing Singapore’s new, reimagined tourism offerings and experiences with our Indian visitors.”

