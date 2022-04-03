Sri Lanka economic crisis: Soaring rice, milk, basic goods prices in Colombo

Skyrocketing inflation and a weakened currency have sent prices of basic essentials in Sri Lanka into a tizzy.

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka is in the throes of an unprecedented economic meltdown and its citizens are queuing up for hours to buy basic goods such as food, fuel and medicines etc.

Most of the time, many leave empty-handed as either the shops run out of goods, or their money has, as per an India Today report.

India Today visited a supermarket in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo to see how much the citizens have to shell out to buy daily groceries. The prices of vegetables have doubled in recent weeks, whereas staples such as wheat and rice are being sold for Rs 220 per kg and Rs 190 per kg, respectively.

A kg of sugar costs Rs 240, while coconut oil is being sold for a whopping Rs 850 per litre. A single egg is priced at Rs 30. More unbelievably, one kg pack of milk powder costs Rs 1900.

The island nation's retail inflation already touched 17.5 per cent in February and food inflation has soared to over 25 per cent, leading to highly inflated cereal and food prices. There is also an acute shortage of medicines and milk powder.

Owing to the economic crisis in the country, public anger has been mounting against the government with protests having erupted in several parts of Sri Lanka, including the capital Colombo. Agitators are blaming the Rajapaksa regime for the scarcity of essential goods and long power outages.

In a bid to subdue the widespread unrest across the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency, followed by a 36-hour-long curfew in the wake of calls for mass anti-regime protests.

(With inputs from Ashutosh Mishra.)