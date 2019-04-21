Sri Lanka blasts: From Jacqueline Fernandez to R Madhavan, celebrities call for swift action, peace

As Sri Lanka was rocked by serial blasts on Easter Sunday, celebrities from India and abroad called for swift action from authorities and appealed for peace. From former Miss Universe Sri Lanka Jacqueline Fernandez to Bollywood actors and actresses, everyone took to Twitter to condemn the attacks and send their condolences to people who lost their lives.

At around 8.45am, a series of explosions happened at Sri Lanka's three churches - St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa and three five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. Over 200 fatalities have been reported so far and more than 400 are injured. Later in the day, two more blasts were reported in the capital city Colombo.

The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez said "violence is like a chain reaction" and it is time it stopped.

Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. Its unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop ! Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019

"Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop!" she said.

Indian-origin American actor-writer Mindy Kaling said it is "sickening" how people celebrating Easter were attacked on "one of the holiest of days".

This news from Sri Lanka is horrifying. My heart goes out to all victims and their families. So many were people attending church on one of the holiest of days, I am absolutely sickened. Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 21, 2019

"This news from Sri Lanka is horrifying. My heart goes out to all victims and their families. So many were people attending church on one of the holiest of days, I am absolutely sickened," she tweeted.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said terrorism is a threat to the whole world.

"Latest reports say 150 people killed in Sri Lanka in terrorist attacks on churches, hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number one global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe," the director said.

Latest reports say 150 people killed in SriLanka in terrorist attacks on Churches, Hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number 1 global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe #SriLankaBlasts Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 21, 2019

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar urged people to stay united in this hour of need.

"Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. Heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the people of SriLanka. We must collectively strive to to bring sustainable peace to the region," he tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. Heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the people of #srilanka. We must collectively strive to to bring sustainable peace to the region. Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 21, 2019

American pop star Mariah Carey said her heart goes out to the country.

"Sri Lanka, my heart is with you. I'm praying for everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. Stay strong," she wrote on Twitter.

Sri Lanka, my heart is with you. I'm praying for everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. Stay strong Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 21, 2019

South superstar-politician Kamal Haasan said violence can never be the solution to human disagreements.

"Ironic that the island that spawned the word serendipity is not able to find it. My deepest sympathies to those affected by the bombs in Sri Lanka. The government should be impartial and swift in rendering justice," Haasan tweeted.

Violence can never be the final solution to human disagreements. Ironic that the island that spawned the word serendipity is not able to find it. My deepest sympathies to those affected by the bombs in Srilanka. The government should be impartial and swift in rendering Justice. Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 21, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan sent his prayers and thoughts to the neighbouring country.

"Stay strong SriLanka!" the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Stay strong #SriLanka!!

Thoughts and prayers. Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 21, 2019

R Madhavan tweeted, "So very heart breaking and tragic. Heartfelt sympathies to all families of the victims. God give them courage to handle this cowardice."

Arjun Kapoor said he was "disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in Sri Lanka on such an auspicious day".

Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 21, 2019

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "Could never have thought a quiet country like Srilanka could be attacked like this. What is the world coming to? Thinking of all the families affected. All my love and prayers always."

Could never have thought a quiet country like #Srilanka could be attacked like this. What is the world coming to? Thinking of all the families affected. All my love and prayers always ... Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 21, 2019

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka. We are praying with you in this painful moment of sorrow, grief and shock," Anushka Sharma tweeted.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka. We are praying with you in this painful moment of sorrow, grief and shock. Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 21, 2019

Dia Mirza wrote, "My heart goes out to Srilanka. Thoughts and prayers for all the families who have lost their loved one's..."

My heart goes out to #Srilanka. Thoughts and prayers for all the families who have lost their loved ones... #SrilankaBlast Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 21, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also took to Twitter to condemn the attacks.

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the church bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday..my prayers for those who lost their lives and condolences to their families.. we condemn the terror attack.. Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 21, 2019

"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the church bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday... My prayers for those who lost their lives and condolences to their families... We condemn the terror attack," Matondkar, who recently joined the Congress party, said.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj said in the light of the attacks, it is important to "beware of and condemn all bigots who are sowing hatred".

"Blasts in Sri Lanka as people are praying... This hate... These ugly acts of majoritarianism will consume us. Humanity one day... dear citizens this is why we need to be aware and be careful and condemn all the bigots who are sowing hatred. And dividing us in our society today," Raj tweeted.

Blasts in Srilanka as people are praying.... This HATE... THESE UGLY ACTS OF MAJORITARIANISM will consume US..HUMANITY one day...dear CITIZENS this is why we need to BE AWARE and BE CAREFUL and CONDEMN all the BIGOTS who are sowing hatered .and dividing us in our society today. Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 21, 2019

"My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the families affected in Srilanka. Here's praying and hoping for a terror free world!" Sidharth Malhotra tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka. Here's praying & hoping for a terror free world! Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 21, 2019

Swara Bhasker called the news of serial blasts "heartbreaking and tragic".

Heartbreaking & tragic news from #SriLanka Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! What is the world coming to????? Prayers & strength to the victims & families.. #SriLankaTerrorAttack Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 21, 2019

"Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! What is the world coming to? Prayers and strength to the victims and families," she tweeted.

Boman Irani said he was shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news and recalled staying at one of the hotels struck by the blasts.

Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from #SriLanka. Had stayed at the hotels & its heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.

My heartfelt condolences to the near & dear ones of those who lost their lives & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones injured. Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 21, 2019

"Had stayed at the hotels and it's heartbreaking to even imagine the situation. My heartfelt condolences to the near and dear ones of those who lost their lives & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones injured," Irani tweeted.

South actor Siddharth said he is devastated by the news of blasts in Sri Lanka.

"Places of worship and hotels have been targeted. To all those affected, you are in our prayers," he said.

What a tragic Easter Sunday. The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerable... This is beyond comprehension. #PrayForSriLanka Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 21, 2019

TV actor-host Karan Tacker wrote, "This has just left me silent. Really sorry for the families of the people affected by this."