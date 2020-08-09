TikTok to sue US government over President Donald Trump's executive order

ByteDance-owned TikTok is planning to sue the United States (US) government over an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that banned the app in the country. The China-based company is expected to file a lawsuit on Tuesday, August 11 according to US-based National Public Radio (NPR).

TikTok's lawsuit will oppose President Trump's executive order which the company believes is unconstitutional as it was not given any time to respond to the order. TikTok is also planning to sue the government over allegations accusing the social media app of providing US citizens data to the Chinese government. TikTok has termed all allegations against it as unsubstantiated and completely false.

"It's based on pure speculation and conjecture. The order has no findings of fact, just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around," a person involved in the matter told NPR. They also said that the executive order is completely baseless.

The White House has declined to comment on the expected lawsuit but it did give a statement defending President Trump's executive order. "The Administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber-related threats to critical infrastructure, public health and safety, and our economic and national security," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order banning TikTok in the US. He said the app poses a threat to national security, foreign policy and economy of the US. The Chinese app is set to be banned from doing any business in the US beginning 45 days after the date of the executive order.

Trump signed the executive order a few weeks after India banned TikTok from the country.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is in talks with ByteDance to buy the global business of the Chinese video-sharing app. However, no deal has been signed yet.

