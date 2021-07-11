Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian contingent on Jul 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday at 5 pm through video conferencing. The interaction by the Prime Minister is an endeavour to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the games.

Modi had recently reviewed the preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at Tokyo. He had also discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on 'Mann Ki Baat', besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Newly-appointed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will also attend the event.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.

"There are several notable firsts in terms of participation. For the first time in its history, a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan is the first ever female sailor from India to qualify for an Olympic Games," the release said.

Besides, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for an Olympic Games by achieving the 'A' qualification standard in swimming.

