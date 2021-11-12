Top three spots at the Climate Change Performance Index 2022 remain empty, India at No. 10

A new report with published by Climate Action Network and New Climate Institute has said that no major economy was able to perform well when it comes to their net zero emission release targets. Hence, the top three places of the overall ranking this year have remained empty. None of the countries could fare well enough to have "very high" rating, according to the report.

The fourth, fifth and sixth spot was bagged by Denmark, Sweden and Norway and India retained its position at number 10, similar to the last year.

"As an independent monitoring tool, the CCPI (Climate Change Performance Index) has a leading role providing information on the Paris Agreement's implementation phase. The CCPI has provided analysis of countries' climate protection performance since 2005," the report said. The CCPI evaluates 60 countries and the European Union, which together generate more than 90 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced 2070 to be the net zero target year for the country. India is the world's fourth biggest emitter of carbon dioxide after China, the US and the EU. India had committed to get 50 per cent of its energy from renewable resources by 2030, and by the same year, the country has pledged to reduce total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes.

The report said that India maintained a strong performance like last year and rated her performance as "high" in the GHG emissions, energy use and climate policy categories, and medium in renewable energy. India "is already on track to meet its 2030 emissions target (which is compatible with a well-below-2°C scenario), close to achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of a 40 per cent share for non-fossil fuel installed power capacity by 2030, and on course for a targeted 33-35 per cent reduction in energy intensity by the same year," it said.

CCPI also said that India should set net zero target for 2050 and leverage its domestic success on renewables and emissions intensity into international initiatives. "More could be done to strengthen policies on climate vulnerability, adaptation, and resilience building. Equity and social development should also feature more strongly in the energy transition," the report said.

China, according to the report, slipped down four places compared to 2020 to occupy 37th position and got a "low" rating. European Union, too, fell by six places as compared to the year before, and got 22nd position with a "medium" rating.

