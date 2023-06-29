Trade deal with India will not contain commitments on immigration: UK

The UK government will discuss temporary business visas as a part of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with the Indian government, British Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch said on Thursday. The trade deal will not contain broader immigration commitments or access to Britain’s labour market for Indian Workers, the minister said as per Reuters.

Britain initiated trade negotiations with India in January 2022, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underlining the prioritisation of quality over expediency in the talks.

In response to a query regarding how the government ensures a unified position on migration and mobility concerning a UK-India trade agreement, Badenoch outlined Britain's approach while addressing the need to avoid any disruptive political disturbances behind the scenes. "An FTA with India will not contain commitments on immigration or provide access to the UK domestic labour market," Badenoch said in a written response to lawmakers published on Thursday.

"There will also be no agreement to anything which undermines the principles or functioning of the UK's points-based immigration system, or which undermines the UK's ability to control its own border," she added.

In addition, the Trade Minister also said that negotiators will explore possibilities for the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, where feasible in collaboration with relevant regulatory bodies. She highlighted that this would make it easier for highly skilled professionals to deliver services in each other's markets on a short-term and temporary basis.

Badenoch acknowledged that the services sector may not find all their desired provisions in the agreement. While the minister did not provide a specific timeline for concluding the negotiations, she assured lawmakers that updates on the progress of the talks would be shared with them "in due course".

Last year, Interior Minister Suella Braverman sparked controversy with her remarks regarding the potential consequences of Indian migrants in the context of trade negotiations. She cited concern both with an "open borders migration policy with India" and those who overstay visas.

