UK-India Week 2023 event: Rishi Sunak meets Sonam Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, boxer Mary Kom, Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal at 10 Downing Street  

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday evening met with business leaders and celebrities during the UK-India Week 2023 event at 10 Downing Street in London. These celebrities and business leaders included Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, actor Vivek Oberoi, ace boxer Mary Kom, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, and musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain.

The UK-India Week 2023 is the fifth instalment of the India Global Forum’s (IGF) flagship event. The event is being held from June 26-30 in London. This is a weeklong event that honors and strengthens the partnership between India and the UK by providing a platform to highlight critical issues such as politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Just in: Pictures from Downing Street Reception hosted by Prime Minister @RishiSunak to celebrate #UKIndiaWeek 2023. Joined by business leaders, innovators & entrepreneurs who are shaping the 🇬🇧🇮🇳 relationship.

@10DowningStreet



Pictures by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street pic.twitter.com/zse6kpokhZ — India Global Forum (@IGFupdates) June 28, 2023 Business. Innovation. Culture. And of course... cricket🏏



The UK and India share so much.



Tonight, in #UKIndiaWeek, Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed business leaders to Downing Street, celebrating their work in bringing our nations even closer together 🇬🇧🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gcQQcPb3Wu — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 28, 2023

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and posted pictures of her in a green saree with a white blazer, designed by ace fashion designer Rohit Bal. Kapoor also donned red earrings and a green stone ring and sported bold red lipstick with minimal makeup to complete the look.

She attended the event on June 28 to represent India and its cultural influence on a global stage. Kapoor wrote: "Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK india week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer".

Sunak was also joined by his wife and UK First Lady Akshata Murty at the event. During the event, the UK Prime Minister said in jest that the party was in honour of his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, who will soon visit the UK.

During this event, Sunak also reaffirmed his commitment to a “truly ambitious” India-UK free trade agreement (FTA). Sunak also said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree there is a huge potential to step up bilateral ties.

He also hinted at his plans to visit Delhi in September to attend the multilateral G20 Summit. India is hosting the G20 Summit this year as the president of the multilateral grouping.

“Prime Minister Modiji and I agree there’s huge potential here. We’re making great progress together on the 2030 Roadmap and we want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” Sunak was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

