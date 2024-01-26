UN court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday issued a significant ruling in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants. The court mandated that Israel must take immediate and effective measures to prevent acts that could be considered genocide within the Gaza Strip. This directive comes in the wake of a war that erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas initiated a multi-front assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The ICJ's decision was influenced by a request from South Africa for an urgent ceasefire to halt the fighting, which has resulted in over 26,000 Palestinian casualties. South Africa had accused Israel of state-led genocide during its offensive, which began after Hamas militants entered Israel, killing 1,200 and abducting more than 240 individuals. Despite these grave allegations, the ICJ stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

In its ruling, the ICJ emphasized that Israel must ensure with "immediate effect" that its forces do not commit any acts covered by the genocide convention. Additionally, Israel is required to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and to preserve evidence of alleged genocidal acts.

The court also recognized the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide, acknowledging them as a protected group under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Reacting to the court's decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to international law while maintaining the nation's right to defend itself. He criticised attempts to deny Israel this fundamental right as blatant discrimination against the Jewish state.

"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," PM Netanyahu wrote on X.

The ICJ's ruling has created international legal obligations for Israel, which must now report back to the court within a month on the measures taken to comply with the order. While the ruling does not address the core accusation of whether genocide occurred, it focuses on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa and sets a precedent for Israel's accountability under international law.

