United Airlines reroutes flights to avoid Afghan airspace

United Airlines said late Sunday it is rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.
“Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace," a United spokeswoman said in a statement.
The changes impacts several of United’s US to India flights. The US Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for US airlines and other US operators.
