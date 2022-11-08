Watch: Thailand's 'floating train' is a bit hit for its unreal view

Tickets are selling out fast for Thailand's 'floating train', which has become quite popular for the illusion it creates for the passengers. According to a Reuters report, the special train only runs on weekends between November and February from Bangkok to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam.

Due to the elevated water level, passengers get the illusion of the train floating on water. The floating illusion is becaused of the high water levels in Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, because of which the train tickets have been sold out until New Year. The bookings began from November 1 this year.

The train that starts at Hua Lamphong Station in Bangkok for the day-long trip and takes the travellers to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in less than five hours. Its only stoppage is for about 20 minutes in the middle of the dam so that passengers can click photos. Passengers can even walk around the dam and gardens, as the train halts at the dam station for a few hours before starting the journey back.

Bunyanuch Pahuyut, one among 600 passengers who travelled on the route on Sunday, said "I've never seen anything like this before."

According to The Nation Thailand, the weekend train operation will boost domestic tourism, which was hit by COVID-19. The train will operate on all weekends except on December 31 and January 1.

Cost of a round-trip from Hua Lamphong station in Bangkok to the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam is THB330 (Rs 725) for non-air-conditioned and THB560 (Rs 1,230) for air-conditioned travel. Passengers can book tickets at train stations as well as online, on the official website and mobile application of State Railway Thailand.





