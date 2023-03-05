Will ban US firms doing business with China, says Indian-American US presidential candidate Ramaswamy

Indian-origin healthcare and tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced his 2024 US presidential election bid recently, has made some bold promises to fellow conservative Republicans. He said if he wins the election, he will completely ban American companies that are currently doing business with China, news agency PTI reported.

"I think it is important, to be honest. If we want to declare independence from China, that means we got to be willing to ban most US businesses from doing business in China until the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) falls or until the CCP radically reforms itself. Because there is no easy way out other than taking that band-aid and ripping it right off," he said.

Ramaswamy made these promises at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the main annual gathering of the Republican Party.

Apart from that, the US Presidential candidate Ramaswamy also mentioned that "three secular religions" of race, biological sex, and climate "have put America in a chokehold".

He also advocated eliminating the Department of Education and the FBI if he is elected President of the United States in 2024.

"I have already said last week, the first agency we will shut down and need to shut down in the United States is the US Department of Education. It has no reason to exist. Never should have existed.

"And today, I am ready to announce the second government agency that I will shut down in this country we should have done this at least 60 years ago. It has hurt Republicans and Democrats alike. We are going to get it done as finally, it is time to shut down the FBI in America and create something new to take its place because we are done with the J Edgar Hoover legacy to let this be a self-governing nation again," he said.

Ramaswamy entered the presidential bid with a promise to "put merit back" and end dependence on China.

37-year-old Ramaswamy, whose parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio, made the announcement of his presidential bid during a live interview on Fox News's prime time show of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator.

