Working from home? Barbados plans to let visitors stay, work remotely for a year

Work from home is likely to get a major upgrade! Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has said that her government is planning to open up the country for all those who want to relocate and work from the country remotely for up to one year.

Prime Minister Mottley stated, "You don't need to work in Europe or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple of months at a time; go back and come back." Mottley's government may soon be introducing the 12-month long Barbados Welcome Stamp programme "to allow visitors to come and work from here overseas, digitally so, so that persons don't need to remain in the country in which they are."

In her speech, Mottley stated that in order to attract tourists, what Barbados offers "has to be world class and what we continue to offer is world class." Tourism accounts for 12% of Barbados' GDP and indirectly 40% for its economic activity, according to Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) data. This sector is also touted as the largest employer in the country.

The island nation has relaxed certain coronavirus-related curbs and lifted curfews. Barbados is set to welcome travellers from July 12. Commercial flights to the island nation are scheduled to resume from July 12. Barbados has reported 98 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths so far, according to a Johns Hopkins tally.