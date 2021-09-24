scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
World
Working to overcome global chip shortage, says Taiwan's TSMC

Feedback

Working to overcome global chip shortage, says Taiwan's TSMC

"TSMC has been a strong partner in this effort, taking unprecedented actions to address this challenge," the company said in a statement

"We are confident that our capacity expansion plan including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona", TSMC said "We are confident that our capacity expansion plan including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona", TSMC said

Taiwan's TSMC said on Friday it is actively supporting and working with all stakeholders to overcome a global semiconductor shortage, after its participation at a White House meeting on the issue.

"TSMC has been a strong partner in this effort, taking unprecedented actions to address this challenge," it said in a statement.

"We are confident that our capacity expansion plan including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona - one of the largest foreign direct investments in U.S. history - will enable us to support the industry in driving long-term stability in semiconductor supplies."

 

TAGS:

Videos