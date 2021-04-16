scorecardresearch
World Bank head urges nations to donate 'excess' COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries

I would like to underline here the importance for countries that have the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible, World Bank President David Malpass said

World Bank President David Malpass called on countries on Thursday to contribute their "excess" doses of Covid-19 vaccines to low-income countries in the COVAX facility struggling to inoculate their most vulnerable including health workers.

"Many countries now have dollars available to spend on doses but rapid deliveries aren't available. I would like to underline here the importance for countries that have the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible," he told a fund-raising event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

