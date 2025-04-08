Grand Seiko unveils the Tentagraph and Spring Drive U.F.A. at Watches and Wonders 2025

At this year’s Watches and Wonders 2025, Grand Seiko unveiled two standout creations that reaffirm the brand’s commitment to innovation, performance, and enduring craftsmanship. Headlining the showcase were the Tentagraph Grand Seiko’s first mechanical chronograph integrated into the bold Tokyo Lion design and the Spring Drive U.F.A., featuring a world-leading ±20 seconds per year accuracy in a mainspring-powered movement.

Tentagraph

First introduced in 2019, the lion-inspired Tokyo Lion series symbolises strength and precision, and the Tentagraph takes this legacy to new heights. It features the Caliber 9SC5, a high-frequency movement with a 10-beat-per-second rate and a three-day power reserve even when the chronograph is running.

The Tentagraph’s case is made of Brilliant Hard Titanium, twice as hard as stainless steel yet significantly lighter, enhancing both comfort and durability. It’s the first time this material is used in Grand Seiko’s Sport Collection. Updated pushers, improved legibility with diamond-cut indexes, and a lion’s mane-inspired dial complete the striking design.

The watch is paired with a newly developed rubber strap that offers exceptional strength and a playful lion paw motif on its inner side—visible only to the wearer. “From its claw-like case design to the vertically aligned sub-dials, every detail of the Tentagraph reflects Grand Seiko’s philosophy of precise, robust elegance,” the company stated.

This limited-edition timepiece will be available at Grand Seiko Boutiques starting August 2025.

Spring Drive U.F.A.

Also debuting is the Spring Drive Caliber 9RB2, marking a historic moment for Grand Seiko’s legendary Spring Drive technology. Now branded with the U.F.A. (Ultra Fine Accuracy) designation, the movement delivers ±20 seconds per year accuracy, making it the most precise automatic movement powered by a mainspring.

The movement debuts in two Evolution 9 Collection watches: one in Platinum 950 with a crocodile leather strap, and the other in lightweight High-Intensity Titanium. Both models feature shimmering, frost-inspired dials that reflect the ice forests of the Kirigamine Highlands in Shinshu, where the watches are crafted.

“The oscillating weight is engraved with ‘SPRING DRIVE ULTRA FINE ACCURACY’, representing a new milestone in our pursuit of horological perfection,” said Grand Seiko.

The watches also showcase compact 37mm cases, beautifully proportioned for everyday wear. The platinum version will be limited to 80 pieces, launching in June 2025, exclusively at Grand Seiko Boutiques. The titanium variant will be available at both boutiques and select retailers globally.