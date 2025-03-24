Jaipur Watch Company unveils diamond-studded ring watches

Jaipur Watch Company is looking to make waves in the high-end watch market with its new line of diamond-studded ring watches, a collection that blends ostentation with artistry. Gaurav Mehta, the founder of the Jaipur-based micro-luxury brand, is pushing the boundaries of conventional timepieces with creations that are equal parts jewellery and horological innovation.

The latest collection is centred around three standout pieces that appear to have been designed for those who treat watches as more than just practical devices. The Floating Diamonds Ring Watch seems to be the star attraction, boasting 49 diamonds (0.90 carats) arranged in a way that makes them appear to float within the dial, an effect that’s as flashy as it is fascinating.

Then there’s the Boat-Shaped Diamond Ring Watch, which opts for a sleeker aesthetic, featuring 124 diamonds (1.28 carats) arranged in a boat-shaped frame. The clean lines and diamond arrangement are meant to convey elegance but feel just as heavy on the glitz.

The collection’s most experimental piece is arguably the Openable Ring Diamond Watch, which not only serves as a timepiece but also offers an interactive element: an openable ring design encrusted with 2.60 carats of diamonds. The idea of incorporating functionality into pure luxury feels like a calculated attempt to redefine how luxury watches can be worn and experienced.

"I am thrilled to introduce this exquisite collection of diamond-studded ring watches," said Gaurav Mehta. "Each timepiece is a testament to our commitment to innovation, artistry, and exceptional craftsmanship. Our goal is to create timepieces that not only keep time but also make a statement."

The limited-edition series might be an enticing addition for those who view luxury watches as collector’s items rather than just timekeeping tools.