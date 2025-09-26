Luxury meets versatility: How RAH Jewels and Rezon are revolutionising silver as the new gold

In a bid to redefine the perception of luxury, RAH Jewels and Rezon have come together to present an exclusive two-day exhibition titled “Silver is the New Gold.” This meticulously curated showcase blurs the boundaries between jewellery and home décor, spotlighting silver not just as a precious metal but as a symbol of modern luxury that resonates across personal style and living spaces.

The collaboration, featuring RAH Jewels’ silver creations adorned with emeralds and other precious stones, alongside Rezon’s signature silverware, brings together two distinct perspectives on design. From intricately crafted earrings, bangles, and necklaces to thoughtfully designed ornaments and home décor pieces, this exhibition offers a unique fusion of beauty, heritage, and functionality.

Rimple Narula, Creative Director of RAH Jewels, shared her passion for silver: "Silver has always fascinated me, not just as a metal, but as a medium of expression. It carries individuality, artistry, and a quiet kind of elegance. Through this collaboration, we hope our audience experiences silver not just as jewellery, but as a reflection of modern luxury, rooted in freedom, vision, and enduring style." Narula’s designs draw on inspiration from Mughal courts, folk traditions, and global travels, giving each piece a timeless and emotional resonance beyond its material worth.

The exhibition showcases silver’s versatility, presenting it as intelligent luxury, an element of both personal adornment and interior design. Kalyani Saha Chawla, Founder of Rezon, further emphasised the expansive role silver plays in contemporary aesthetics: "Silver today is the new gold. It’s also auspicious and is always sought after for its long-term value and for special occasions, be it a birth, a wedding, or a landmark celebration. Rezon represents the three most important aspects from a consumer point of view: design, quality, and price point." Chawla’s designs bring together personal journeys and nature-inspired motifs, seamlessly integrating grace and function.

This exhibition offers a holistic lifestyle experience, with silver presented not only as jewellery but also as functional art that can transform both personal style and home atmosphere. As visitors explore the collection, they will find pieces that resonate deeply with cultural significance, offering more than just decorative value.

The event highlights silver’s role as "intelligent luxury," a new paradigm of style that appeals to modern sensibilities. The items, which are available for acquisition, offer an accessible yet aspirational luxury. Prices for RAH Jewels start at INR 25,000, while Rezon’s collection is priced from INR 5,500, making high-quality silver design attainable for a broader audience.

For the festive season, both brands have tailored their collections to align with the spirit of gifting. With Diwali and wedding celebrations around the corner, their creations provide the perfect gifts, timeless, meaningful, and steeped in rich storytelling. Silver, as both a cherished gift and a functional addition to homes, stands poised to redefine what luxury means for today’s discerning consumers.