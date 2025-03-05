Neha Dhupia joins Aza Fashions for luxury store launch, highlights investment in fashion

Luxury fashion retailer Aza Fashions has expanded its footprint with the launch of a 12,000 sq. ft. flagship store in Dhan Mill, New Delhi, marking a significant investment in India’s growing high-end retail sector. The store’s grand opening was attended by Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who expressed her passion for fashion and shared insights on how she envisions herself contributing to the industry—not just as an enthusiast but as an investor.

India’s luxury fashion industry is booming, driven by increasing disposable incomes and a rising demand for designer wear. By establishing a presence in Dhan Mill, a prime destination for high-end retail, Aza has strategically positioned itself at the heart of Delhi’s elite fashion circuit. The move is set to strengthen its brand visibility and capture an affluent clientele with an eye for couture and premium labels.

Dhupia, who attended the launch alongside her husband Angad Singh, spoke about her deep-rooted interest in fashion. “Fashion is more than just dressing up - it’s about personal expression, innovation, and investment in creativity,” she said. She also emphasized the evolving relationship between Bollywood and luxury fashion, stating that Aza’s curated selection of designers bridges the gap between celebrity style and consumer access to high-end couture.

Aza’s new flagship store focuses on personalised services, exclusive designer collections, and private consultation spaces, making shopping a premium experience. This customer-centric approach sets Aza apart, fostering brand loyalty and ensuring repeat business.

Now operating eleven stores across India, Aza continues to expand its reach in key metropolitan cities. With a focus on luxury retail spaces and curated collections from top designers—including Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, and Tarun Tahiliani—the brand is shaping the future of India’s high-end fashion landscape.

Dhan Mill has rapidly evolved into a luxury retail hub, attracting high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and fashion connoisseurs. Aza’s decision to set up its largest flagship store here is a strategic move, ensuring direct access to premium shoppers. The store’s carefully curated designer selection further solidifies its position as a go-to destination for high-fashion enthusiasts.