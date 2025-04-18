Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 is a high-tech super shoe that cuts minutes off marathon times

Puma has announced the third-generation Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 supershoe, just in time for marathon season, and it’s being billed as the brand’s "fastest ever running shoe."

While the aggressive design still turns heads, Puma has made some significant changes under the hood. The Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 drops a hefty 95g in weight compared to its predecessor, making it the lightest race day shoe the brand has ever made.​

The big claim? According to a study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the shoe offers a 3.15% boost in running economy compared to other top-end models. That could translate into several minutes shaved off marathon times, especially significant for competitive runners.​

“You’re talking about minutes off a marathon time, and I train years to shave a minute off my marathon time,” said Wouter Hoogkamer, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology at UMass Amherst, who led the study.​

In comparative testing conducted as part of the study and reported by Believe in the Run, the Fast-R 3 demonstrated a 3.62% improvement in running economy over the Nike Alphafly 3 and a 3.56% gain over the Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1, marking it as a significant advancement in the super shoe category.

The shoe features a 40mm heel stack, weighs just 170g, and includes Puma’s PWRPlate carbon plate tech for added propulsion. Grip is handled by Pumagrip, the same outsole compound used in previous models.​

Puma says it’s also using a new version of its Nitro foam in the midsole, now connected with a bridge between the forefoot and heel for more stable transitions. The upper is a minimal, breathable mesh, another likely contributor to the reduced weight.​

Puma-sponsored athletes will wear the Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 at both the Boston and London marathons, including participants in the brand’s Project3 initiative, where runners are aiming to beat their personal bests for a shot at a $3,000 prize.​

Price and Availability

The Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 will retail for $300, a $40 increase over the previous version. The price bump reflects the extensive design and material upgrades, according to Puma. It goes on sale globally from 25 April via Puma.com, flagship stores, and select retailers. It is unclear when this shoe will make its way to India. The previous generation shoe retailed for ₹21,999, and is currently sold out on the Puma India website.