Singer and rapper Badshah flexes his all-new ultra-rare Rolex Daytona ‘Barbie’, worth $2 million

In one of the most audacious horological moves ever seen in India, Badshah has just raised the bar on luxury watch collecting. The multi-platinum rapper and entrepreneur revealed on Instagram that he is now the proud owner of the ultra-rare Rolex Daytona ‘Barbie’. Known for his love for exquisite timepieces, Badshah’s acquisition of this coveted watch, a piece believed to be worth approximately USD $2 million (Rs 18.04 cr approx), has cemented his status as one of the most serious collectors in the world of luxury watches.

Captured casually on set while judging an Indian reality show, Badshah flaunted the Rolex Daytona ‘Barbie’, a watch widely regarded as one of the rarest in existence. Crafted in 18k yellow gold, the piece boasts a striking pink dial, a baguette-cut hot pink sapphire bezel, and diamond-set lugs. It has earned the nickname "Barbie" from collectors, a moniker that adds to its allure. With fewer than 10 pieces believed to exist globally, this off-catalogue timepiece is far from your average luxury watch.

The ‘Barbie’ Daytona is not available in Rolex boutiques or catalogues. Reserved exclusively for the brand’s elite clientele, these off-catalogue creations are offered through discreet channels, making them one of the most sought-after watches in the world. Badshah, through his new acquisition, has joined a select group of celebrities who have worn this exceptional piece, including Lionel Messi, Drake, Mark Wahlberg, and LeBron James, among others.

In his Instagram post, Badshah captioned the moment with his signature flair: “Koi bar ni kamaai pe, Barbie kalaai pe, bar dete tod, launde aa jaate jo aayi pe,” roughly translating to, "No limits on paychecks, Barbie on the wrist, breaking barriers, the men show up when it’s time."

This latest display of luxury comes as Badshah gears up for another major milestone—becoming the first Indian rapper to perform at The O2 Arena in London in summer 2026. His latest flex, however, speaks volumes about his position in the world of luxury and beyond music.

The Rolex Daytona, first introduced in 1963 for the world of motor racing, has become the brand’s most iconic chronograph. While standard Daytonas are already highly collectable, off-catalogue Daytonas like the ‘Barbie’ sit at the pinnacle of luxury watch collecting. Watches like these push the boundaries of design with colored sapphires, gem-set cases, rare dials, and bold aesthetics. Notable examples include the 'Rainbow' Daytona, worn by David Beckham, and the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ worn by DJ Khaled.

Among them all, the ‘Barbie’ Daytona is perhaps the boldest and most playful, featuring a maximalist design and an exclusive appeal. These watches are not just status symbols, they signify membership in an elite group of Rolex's most exclusive VIP clients, and owning one is a true flex in the horological world.