Zara Beauty debuts in India, opens first store in DLF Promenade in New Delhi

There is good news for make-up enthusiasts. Zara Beauty has made its official debut in India. Its entire collection of lips, eyes, nails, face and accessories will be available in the country. The products will find a home in a new beauty-specific store-in-store concept with a sleek, polished white look that mirrors the items themselves. While the brand’s first store is at DLF Promenade in New Delhi, it will soon launch at other stores across the country. Meanwhile, buyers can order online from the Zara website which has an integrated virtual ‘try-on’ feature.

According to Zara Beauty Director Eva Lopez, the goal was inclusivity. “Our goal was to create something truly inclusive in which many can participate -- innovative products with a playful, personal and individualistic character, all made with high-performance ingredients and true colour innovation.” With 51 shades of foundation, Zara Beauty is trying to cover the entire gamut of skin tones.

The collection of products for eyes, lips, face and nails has been developed with the creative direction of British makeup artist Diane Kendal, who has created some of New York, Paris and Milan’s most memorable runway looks. It is the result born out of more than a year’s development with virtual interactions between the team in Spain and Diane in New York.

“When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use. Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all,” says Diane Kendal.

An interesting feature of the collection is that the products are refillable, acting as an incentive for customers to reuse, rather than repurchase. The price points are competitive, with products priced between Rs 490 and Rs 2590, refillables costing less. The packaging is certified cruelty-free across all markets where it’s sold.

The Indian beauty and personal care market is estimated to be worth $24.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $33.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32 per cent, according to Research & Markets. This includes hair care products, skin care products, bath and shower, oral care, cosmetics and makeup, and beauty tools and accessories.

With increasing internet penetration, the online market for the purchase of cosmetics has seen rapid growth in the last 3-4 years in India. This category has attracted a few vertical specialists, like Nykaa, Purplle, Nnnow, etc. which are riding on the increasing e-tailing growth and vying for a significant pie in the online cosmetics space. Nykaa offers more than 600 brands in both offline and online stores in India.

Also read: McLaren drives into India with its first showroom in Mumbai

Also read: Lemon demand shoots up in China

Also read: Tanishq opens first retail showroom in the US; check pictures here