This winter menu celebrates North India's seasonal bounty with traditional flavours, warmth & nostaligia

As the crisp air of winter settles in, kitchens across North India begin to fill with the earthy aromas of seasonal vegetables, methi, bathua, kali gaajar, and shakarkandi. These humble ingredients, rich with history and tradition, take center stage in dishes that offer both comfort and nostalgia. Winter cooking in this region is about embracing the season’s bounty, a time to celebrate the natural strength of these vegetables and the memories they carry.

In the spirit of the season, the new winter menu by Chef Harpal has been brought by Karigari, offering a deeply personal and nostalgic food journey for his guests. The menu showcases a collection of dishes that are rooted in childhood memories and journeys through the heart of North India. For many, winter is synonymous with slow-cooked dishes, earthy root vegetables, and hearty greens, each prepared in ways that honour the simplicity of the ingredients while elevating their natural flavours.

Chef Harpal's winter menu is a celebration of the season’s best offerings—vegetables like methi, bathua, kali gaajar, and shakarkandi. These vegetables, celebrated for their warmth and depth, are central to the dishes, which are crafted with clean techniques and balanced ingredients. Chef Harpal explains, “Winter cooking is about celebrating the natural strength of seasonal vegetables. North India’s winter produce has its own charm... Highlighting them felt both honest and wholesome.”

One of the core elements of the winter menu is the way Chef Harpal lets the ingredients shine. “Winter produce doesn’t need heavy manipulation. Fresh greens and seasonal vegetables already carry so much character. My approach is to treat them gently and let their natural flavour lead the dish,” he explains.

Ingredients like sarson, bathua, and methi are paired with textures like the crisp makki paratha in saag thaali or the delicate kataifi in akhrot-anjeer halwa to highlight the natural depth of the produce.

This winter menu isn’t just about food; it’s about feeling the season, honouring the past, and celebrating the natural rhythms of the earth. It’s a journey through flavours and stories that transcends time, bringing warmth and comfort to the table, one dish at a time.