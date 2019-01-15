Hardik Pandya loses Khar Gymkhana honorary membership for sexist comments on Koffee with Karan

After his sexist comments in the popular TV show Koffee with Karan, cricketer Hardik Pandya has lost the honorary three year membership of a reputed Mumbai sports club Khar Gymkhana. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended by the BCCI for their comments on the TV show just before the three-match ODI series in Australia. They were replaced by Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill (only for New Zealand tour) by BCCI.

Now, Khar Gymkhana cancelling the membership of Pandya will add to the troubles of the famous cricketer.

"Our 4,000 member strong social media handle has received a lot of outcry against Hardik Pandya and his comments. They, particularly the women members wanted the club to take some action and be pro active. So in our managing committee meeting, we decided to revoke the three year membership we had given him last October," Gaurav Kapadia, Khar Gymkhana Gen Secretary told India Today.

The show was shot last year before India had travelled to Australia for the tour.

Pandya and Rahul had appeared on the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan where the duo made misogynistic comments and drew the ire of the entire nation.

"When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, 'Main karke aya hai aaj (I had sex today)'. At a party my parents asked me 'acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai [who is your interest here?] so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women)' and they were like 'waah proud of you beta'," Pandya boasted.

The 25-year-old also said things like, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move," when Karan Johar asked him why he doesn't ask women for their names in nightclubs.

Rahul then went on to reveal how they both decide on who gets to date a girl when Karan Johar asked them what happens when both of them like a particular person? "Upto the woman," Rahul replied.

But Pandya interrupted and said, "Nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hai, talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao. It is on talent."

Hardik and Rahul's participation in the Indian Premier League also remains doubtful as the franchises that these two players represent might also take some action against them.

Hardik is a key member in the Mumbai Indians outfit while Rahul joined Kings XI Punjab last season.

The nearly two-month long tournament will be succeeded by the ICC World Cup in June.

The under-fire players were suspended pending an inquiry into their sexist comments on the TV show, ruling them out of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

The 'Koffee with Karan' episode featuring the cricketers has since been taken down by the channel's online platform.

On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and being open about it with his parents. Rahul was, however, a shade more restrained in his responses on relationships and women.

Pandya has regretted his comments twice since the show went on air on Sunday -- first on his official Twitter page and then in response to the BCCI show cause notice on Wednesday.

In Sydney, on the eve of the ODI series, captain Virat Kohli had condemned the two for what he termed "inappropriate" comments but said he was not too stressed about the possibility of a ban on the all-rounder.

"...it's good that we have someone like (Ravindra) Jadeja who can do the all-rounder's role if a scenario like that occurs," Kohli said.