Remembering Sridevi: Condolences pour in; her death left a void that cannot be filled, says Hema Malini

BusinessToday.in | New Delhi
Members of the film industry, politicians and fans have poured messages of condolence and loss at the death of the iconic star.

 
 

Sridevi passes away: The diva who lit up Indian cinema screen

Sridevi's sudden death at the age of 54 in Dubai due to cardiac arrest yesterday has left family and fans in shock and grief. This 'Chandni' left the world too soon.
Fashion brand Zara sells lungi lookalike for Rs 4,990

Tiger Zinda Hai grosses Rs 171 crore at box office as Salman Khan turns 52

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai crosses Rs 100-crore mark, his 12th blockbuster to enter the club

Titan experimenting with Artificial Intelligence led product design

Firangi Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns Rs 7.2 crore, witnesses a dip on Monday

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Firangi has earned Rs 90 lakh on Monday bringing its total collection to Rs 7.20 crore so far.
Tumhari Sulu Box Office Collection: Vidya Balan-Manav Kaul film shows strong run, earns Rs 14.71 crore in four days

On Monday, the film minted Rs 1.84 crore, bringing its total collection so far to Rs 14.71 crore.
Sridevi passes away at 54 in Dubai due to cardiac arrest; Bollywood in mourning

Sridevi, often hailed as India's first female superstar passed away last night in Dubai.
Tiger Zinda Hai becomes Salman Khan's 5th film to enter Rs 200-crore club

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai roars at box office, earns Rs 151 crore on 4th day

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's 12th blockbuster to cross the Rs 100-crore mark. The spy-thriller is a sequel the superstar's hit film Ek Tha Tiger.
Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer to cross Rs 100 crore mark on third day?

Flipkart 'New Pinch Days' sale goes live with up to 80% discount on smartphones, fashion

Firangi Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns Rs 6.30 crore in three days

According to a report in Times of India, the movie has managed to make Rs 6.30 crore in three days.
The bright side of Delhi pollution

"Look at the bright side! All this expenditure on masks, purifiers, medicines and funerals is going to boost the GDP substantially!"
