Four-day India Art Fair kicks off from Feb 9: All you need to know

One of the most important art events in the country – the India Art Fair – is taking place in New Delhi from February 9-12. Building on the success of the last edition, this year India Art Fair has more expanded floor space with four large exhibition halls. “These are dedicated to galleries and institutions representing the real breadth of established and emerging talent,” says Jaya Asokan, Fair Director, India Art Fair. This year there are 85 exhibitors including 71 galleries and 14 institutions.

“And this year, we'll also be introducing an extended studio space showcasing amazing digital projects and artworks including those by the fair's first-ever digital artists in residence,” elaborates Asokan. The fair’s digital residency hub will showcase artworks made by three India Art Fair Digital Artists in Residence -- Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale and Varun Desai -- all made on iPad Pro and in response to the theme ‘Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary’. “We are seeing this resurgence of digital art. We feel that that is where the future is headed,” says Asokan.

“Last year’s edition of the India Art Fair was our most commercially successful ever. What’s interesting about our fair and the Indian market as such is that there is a very strong domestic demand. Even though last year we didn’t have a lot of international visitors, we still had extremely successful sales,” she says. Asokan says she feels the India art market is on course to have probably its best year ever.

