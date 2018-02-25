Remembering Sridevi: Condolences pour in; her death left a void that cannot be filled, says Hema Malini

3.17 pm- Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi

- Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 25, 2018

3.06 pm- I loved her, admired her so much. My 1st ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam pic.twitter.com/OYXfurcIFx

- Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 25, 2018

2:10 pm - Its a huge loss!! The more I think of it, the more the disbelief! It's not sinking.#sridevi

- Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) February 25, 2018

- bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) February 25, 2018

- Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) February 25, 2018

- Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 25, 2018

- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 25, 2018

- dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) February 25, 2018

- Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 25, 2018

- Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 25, 2018

- Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 25, 2018

RIP #sridevi ma'am. It truly is a dark day. Just can't believe it.Its end of an era. 50 years of such splendid work. You inspired so many Ma'am. A big big loss. My condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/G5SgtSh9W2 She was n will always remain my favourite actress ... My heart pains with grief while I've spent the whole night crying .... Indian film Industry has today been left with a huge void n so has been my heart. RIP #Sridevi jiSaddened & shocked #Sridevi God give strength to family for untimely demise. RIPThis is the kind of tragic news that can give an entire nation a cardiac arrest.I am so stunned by the news of #Sridevi Ji's passing...I can see her Sadma, Chandni, Himmatwala, ChaalBaaz, Mr India... She will live on in our hearts and in her extraordinary body of work. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIPSridevi Heartbroken ! Last met her at MAMI and the Antilla party that followed. Stunning as ever, this is how I first met #Sridevi Ma'am #RIP Had met #Sridevi ji last month at the Mumbai Police show, and like always she had a beautiful smile on her face and we spoke in our mother tongue Telugu...A great actress and a lovely person, she will be deeply missed. #RIP she started her acting career at the age of 4. Her legacy will live on superstar #Sridevi Deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of versatile actress #Sridevi . Her contribution to Indian cinema in many languages was truly extraordinary. Surely she will be missed. My deep condolences to her family.

1.38 pm - Saddened at the untimely passing away of Sridevi, one of the most popular actors of a generation. Condolences to her family, her colleagues in the industry and fans

- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 25, 2018

12.54 pm - Very sad to hear about Srideviji. We've had a long association. My deepest condolences to her family.

12:31 pm - Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family

- Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018

12.20 pm - I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.

12.05 pm- Shocked to hear the sad news. The first Lady Superstar of the Country. 50 of those 54 years as an actress par excellence. What a journey..and such an unexpected end. May your soul rest in peace.

- rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 25, 2018

11.52 am - I really have no words, I am still not able to comprehend this loss, just can't imagine what the family is going through: Adil Hussain,Actor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pvCbVCqsXA

11.42 am - Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi

11.33 am - Fans gather outside the house of Sridevi

Fans gather outside the residence of #Sridevi in Andheri who has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Say 'We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable' pic.twitter.com/H059IQJM0F - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

11:14 am - According to reports, Sridevi's mortal remains are expected to reach India between 12 -2 pm by cargo or by private jet.

11:00 am - Shocked to learn of the sudden death of #Sridevi . My heartfelt condolences to her family. A truly talented actress. She'll be missed by millions. RIP

- Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 25, 2018

May her soul rest in peace. - Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) February 25, 2018

- Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 25, 2018

- Rahul Dravid (@Im_Dravid) February 25, 2018

We lost a brilliant actress who ruled Indian cinema for decades together with her exemplary acting skills.

My deepest condolences to her family, friends and followers . - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 25, 2018

- Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 25, 2018

- Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 25, 2018

- Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 25, 2018

- Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 25, 2018

- Deeply shocked at the untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. She was one of India's finest - a very natural actor who excelled in every role she did. A rare combination of talent & charm.- Such a tragic loss. Sridevi was one of my favorite actors. The industry has lost a huge star #RIP - Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji .Heartfelt condolences to the family. R.I.P!!- Shocked to know about the sudden demise of a legendary and veteran actress #Sridevi ji.- Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears.- She never seemed to age, and now she is suddenly gone. We grew up watching her, and she was still going strong. Can't believe she's not there anymore. God bless her soul. #sridevi - Shocked to Hear the Demise of Iconic actress Sridevi Garu ! Really Sad News . Condolences to Her Family , Near & dear ones . #Sridevi - Shocked & disturbed with the news of #Sridevi garu's demise. She truly was the epitome of everything amazing as an actor & a woman. My all time favourite actress.. Gone too soon. Strength to her family & loved ones. May her soul Rest in Peace.- Ram Gopal Varma writes a long note on Facebook expressing his disbelief at Sridevi's untimely death. In the note titled, 'I hate God for killing Sridevi and I hate Sridevi for dying' RGV says "She had an invisible wall around her and she does not let anyone cross that. Behind that wall she maintains her dignity and her self-respect and she never lets anyone inside. Also during the course of working with her and observing her technique of acting I began to understand more and more as a director about the nuances of performances and characterizations because for me she formed the epitome of cinematic acting."

"I so hope I am still having a bad dream,but I know I am not. I hate Sridevi. I hate her for making me realise that she too is finally only just a human being. I hate that her heart too has to beat to live. I hate that,she too has a heart which can just stop like anybody else's. I hate that I lived to see the messages informing me of her death. I hate God for killing her. And I hate Sridevi for dying . I love you Sri wherever you are… and I will always love you," he writes.

10: 37 am - Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji .Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti !

- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2018

10: 37 am - Still can't believe it. She was truly iconic. Shocked. #Sridevi

- Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 25, 2018

10: 36 am - Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can't believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi

10: 35 am - Shocked and Pained at this news ..no age to go ! Most glamorous and talented actress I admired!! I use to wait for all her films release eagerly #Sridevi

- Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) February 25, 2018

10: 34 am - The brightest Star is gone.. #Sridevi ..

- Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 25, 2018

10: 33 am- It's a heart breaking news, can't even imagine in the worst of my dreams - World losses the best performer - Condolences to the Family.

Rest in Peace #Sridevi Ji

- Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 25, 2018

10: 32 am - Just cannot imagine that #Sridevi is not with us anymore! I'm devastated hearing this news

May God give the family the strength to deal with this tragedy. Thoughts and prayers

- Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) February 25, 2018

10:31 am- There will never be another #Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.

- Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 25, 2018

10:30 am - Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of veteran actress, Padma Shri awardee #Sridevi ji. A versatile and celebrated actress, her passing marks the end of an illustrious era in films. My condolences to the bereaved family and legions of fans.

- Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 25, 2018

10: 29 am - SriDevi .. gone. It's like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love, memories, and incredible grief. #Sridevi

- Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 25, 2018

10:28 am - I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP

10:28 am - I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...

- sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

10: 26 am - Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP

- Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

10:25 am - Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her

- Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

10:23 am - Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Sridevi, often hailed as India's first female superstar passed away last night in Dubai. She suffered a massive cardiac arrest, as mentioned by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. According to reports the actor was with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi at the time of her death. She was 54.

The family was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. According to reports, Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news and said that it happened around 11:00 - 11:30 pm.

Members of the film industry, politicians and fans have poured messages of condolence and loss at the death of the iconic star.

Sridevi had worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies before taking the Hindi movie industry by storm. Her acting career began as a child artist in the 1969 Tamil movie Thunaivan. Her first Hindi movie was Julie that was released in 1979.

She took a break from acting around 1997. Although she featured in a couple of movies after that, her big comeback was the surprise hit English Vinglish in 2012.

Sridevi has been part of some iconic Hindi movies like Sadma (1983), Mr. India (1987), Chandni (1989), ChalBaaz (1989) and Lamhe (1991),

Sridevi is survived by Boney Kapoor and her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. Her elder daughter is set to make her debut in Bollywood this year.