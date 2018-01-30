Fashion brand Zara sells lungi lookalike for Rs 4,990

If you thought lungi was a male dress mostly worn in hot tropical climes of South Asia, you might want to check out Zara's new clothing outfit.

Spanish fashion chain Zara has caught the attention of everyone with its new lungi-styled skirt for women. The checkered dress, which is being called 'Flowing skirt with draped detail in the front' carries a hefty price tag of Rs 4,990.

The cost of Zara's 'check mini-skirt' has surprised many as its lookalike in India typically costs around 100 rupees.

Lungi is a traditional garment worn around the waist in parts of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somaliland, Nepal, Cambodia, Djibouti, Myanmar and Thailand. It is particularly popular in regions where the heat and humidity create an unpleasant climate for trousers.

A description of Zara's check mini-skirt reads - front slit detail at the hem and zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam.

Fashion retailer Zara launched its online shopping portal in the country last year. Zara is owned by Spain-based Inditex. Inditex is also the largest fashion retailer in the world by sales.