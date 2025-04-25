Under Armour Vanish Elite: A versatile, comfortable fitness outfit for you

If you’re looking for fitness clothing to assist you in the gym or on the playing field, it’s difficult to find just one set of clothes that can do it all. Then I tried out Under Armour’s collection of Vanish Elite t-shirt and 2-in-1 shorts. I wore them once in the gym, and once on the football pitch, and it was enough to convince me that these are comfortable, versatile, and a great fit for my fitness activities.

Vanish Elite T-shirt

The t-shirt has a soft knit fabric with engineered mesh ventilation. It’s a 4-way stretch material, and the fit is slightly loose, making it increasingly breathable. Under Armour has also used material that wicks sweat quickly, and this ability was on full display when I wore the t-shirt and played a football match. After an intense game, my chest and back both felt dry, thanks to the nylon-polyester blend of the t-shirt. The airflow was pretty impressive.

In the gym, thanks to the stretchy fabric, I was easily able to push myself a little extra without worrying about any wardrobe malfunctions. I also enjoyed the limited number of seams on the inner lining, which made the Rush t-shirt feel even more comfortable.

Vanish Elite Shorts

These are woven, 2-in-1 shorts, meaning there’s inner liner shorts as well as the outer shorts. The liners are 8.75-inches in length, whereas the outer shorts are 5-inches long. I really liked the lightweight stretch-woven fabric. But my favourite part was the compression on the liner shorts, and despite my initial fears that I would struggle in the gym for a leg day, it actually provided incredible mobility and flexibility. Even when I wore this on the football pitch and started running, the laser-perforated fabric enhanced the breathability and improved my performance. The elastic waistband is thick, and it hugs the waist really well.

Overall, I really enjoyed working out and playing football while wearing Under Armour’s Vanish Elite collection. It ticked the right boxes in terms of breathability, comfort, and fit. The T-shirt costs ₹5,499, while the 2-in-1 shorts are priced at ₹5,999.