When words fail, pictures speak. With the emergence of photo and video sharing social platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat, brands are increasingly harnessing the power of pixels. If you are a food, fashion or lifestyle brand, these platforms are the best bet for audiences seeking young and creative audiences, unlike Facebook and Twitter, which work well for brands with mass appeal.
'Rising Tides: Facing the Challenges of a New Era' by Liam Fox is a must-read for students of politics.
Ronnie Screwvala walks you through his entrepreneurial journey, and helps you think big.
The Creator's Code talks about six traits today's entrepreneurs must possess.
The Business of Belief is an impactful book on beliefs not just for business people, but for everyone.
The book does an excellent job of not projecting Elon Musk as a corporate deity, like many biographies do inevitably.
Deal with China, a country ruled by men not laws, from a position of strength, says the book.
An open book that looks at money in dimensions and from approaches hitherto unexplored by mainstream economic thinking.
The movie has already earned Rs 165 crore worldwide within two weeks of its release, its makers have claimed.
The gift of time immortalised in Titan Nebula's Palace Collection is not a present, but a legacy.
Both Ashutosh's and Saba Naqvi's books on the Aam Aadmi Party experiment - while riveting - suffer from being too close to the subject, writes Sandip Ghose.
