Instagram vs Snapchat: The battle to woo customers

Devika Singh
When words fail, pictures speak. With the emergence of photo and video sharing social platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat, brands are increasingly harnessing the power of pixels. If you are a food, fashion or lifestyle brand, these platforms are the best bet for audiences seeking young and creative audiences, unlike Facebook and Twitter, which work well for brands with mass appeal.

 
 

Book review: Liam Fox's 'Rising Tides: Facing the Challenges of a New Era'

'Rising Tides: Facing the Challenges of a New Era' by Liam Fox is a must-read for students of politics.
Book Review: India Reloaded by Dheeraj Sinha

Meghnad Desai's book is a critique of economics discipline

Book review: How Champions Think by Dr Bob Rotella and Bob Cullen

A well-crafted journey into the minds of champions.

Book review: Dream With Your Eyes Open, by Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala walks you through his entrepreneurial journey, and helps you think big.
Book review: The Creator's Code by Amy Wilkinson

The Creator's Code talks about six traits today's entrepreneurs must possess.
Book review: The Business of Belief by Tom Asacker

The Business of Belief is an impactful book on beliefs not just for business people, but for everyone.
Book review: Ashlee Vance's 'Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future'

The book does an excellent job of not projecting Elon Musk as a corporate deity, like many biographies do inevitably.
Top Shop

Fashion forward gadgets and accessories you must know of.
Book review: Dealing with China by Henry M. Paulson Jr

Deal with China, a country ruled by men not laws, from a position of strength, says the book.

Book review - Coined: The Rich Life of Money and How Its History Has Shaped Us

An open book that looks at money in dimensions and from approaches hitherto unexplored by mainstream economic thinking.
Tanu weds Manu Returns collections set to cross Rs 225 cr worldwide

The movie has already earned Rs 165 crore worldwide within two weeks of its release, its makers have claimed.
Turning Back Time

The gift of time immortalised in Titan Nebula's Palace Collection is not a present, but a legacy.
'How the AAP's incredible victory has redefined Indian elections'

Both Ashutosh's and Saba Naqvi's books on the Aam Aadmi Party experiment - while riveting - suffer from being too close to the subject, writes Sandip Ghose.
