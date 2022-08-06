7 top-chef breakfast ideas for the week ahead

Eat well in the morning to start the day right. The importance of a nutritious breakfast can’t be stressed enough. Bangalore-based pastry chef, Avin Thaliath, Co-Founder and Director of Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts shared some ideas with Business Today.

Monday | Granola power bowl

Weekends usually are cheat days when it comes to food, so, during the week, everyone should largely focus on eating healthy. Start the weekday with protein-heavy meals to stay full and energetic. One can always opt for a convenient and nutritious ‘oats granola bar’ or ‘granola power bowl’ which is a mix of granola, yogurt, fresh cut fruits, with a drizzle of honey.

Tuesday | Fruit-chia pudding or parfait

Nothing can go wrong with a quick, easy parfait loaded with berries or seasonal fruits. Adding chia seeds may release the goodness of protein, fiber, and Omega-3. One can add nuts for good fats and oats for high-fiber content. This is an on-the-go, nutrition-packed breakfast option.

Wednesday | Sourdough bread topped with hummus, mushroom

Transform crackers into healthy bites with a few simple changes. Take ragi or semolina crackers and top them with healthy plant-based spreads like hummus and sprinkle with sautéed mushrooms. One can also try beetroot, spinach or basil hummus, or pureed eggs. Use sourdough bread which can act as a pre-biotic and help in maintaining a stable, healthy digestive system.

Thursday | Cold fruit salad with fresh herbs and candied walnuts

A bowl of seasonal fruits is always the best way to start the day. Toss it up with herbs and walnuts. Combined with the anti-inflammatory goodness of herbs and the richness of walnuts, a fruit-based breakfast can keep one energetic throughout the day.

Friday | Crisp bacon, egg, and cheese with mustard-mayo sandwich

An alternative to this could be an avocado toast or peach and rosemary focaccia bread stuffed with eggs and greens. There is no particular time when you can eat a sandwich. You can always start your day with a high-protein sandwich and source fat from meat, egg, or plant-based fats like avocado. Toppings and fillings can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Saturday | Vegetable sandwich with sun-dried tomatoes

This is an easy, healthy breakfast for any day of the week. Packed with the high nutritional value from fresh vegetables, with the sweet-tangy flavour of sundried tomatoes, this is a crunchy, delicious sandwich. Use any bread.

Sunday | Seasonal smoothie bowl

A rich, fruit smoothie topped with cut fruits, granola, and honey. End the week with a smoothie bowl mixed with fruits, granola, and a dash of honey. It is the best way to either end a week or start one. Pick seasonal fruits for the smoothie bowls as they are a good source of fiber, protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates to start your day.