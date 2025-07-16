Smirnoff launches three new Vodka flavours tailored for Indian tastes: Minty Jamun, Mirchi Mango and Zesty Lime

Smirnoff, the world’s best-selling vodka brand, is turning up the flavour in India with the introduction of three bold new variants designed specifically for Indian palates. The new flavours: Minty Jamun, Mirchi Mango and Zesty Lime, are now rolling out across Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Crafted with young Indian consumers in mind, these new releases cater to the country’s shifting social trends. With homegrown mixology on the rise and Gen Z embracing casual, eclectic hangouts over traditional bar scenes, Smirnoff aims to offer flavours that are as versatile as they are vibrant.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in how young Indians approach their favourite spirits, they want global brands to build a stronger local connect that is fresh and premium and yet playful. With Minty Jamun, Mirchi Mango, and Zesty Lime we’re not just offering new flavours, we’re creating moments of discovery that are vibrant, social, and rooted in today’s cultural codes,” said Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, Diageo India (USL).

Each of the three flavours has been developed to reflect the cultural sensibilities and moods of India’s young drinkers:

• Minty Jamun: A refreshing nod to childhood memories, with a modern twist.

• Mirchi Mango: A fiery-sweet combination inspired by the country’s obsession with spice and ripe mangoes.

• Zesty Lime: Crisp and citrusy, designed to be a crowd-pleaser in social settings.

These new offerings support the brand’s India-first campaign, “Flavour is a Vibe,” which encourages experimentation, fun, and shared experiences. Whether mixed into spritzers, margaritas or simply poured over ice, Smirnoff’s latest range opens up fresh possibilities for every kind of drinker.