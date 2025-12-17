Silver hits record, pips crude oil prices for 1st time in 40 years; new era, say analysts

Silver futures hit fresh lifetime highs on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, tracking record prices on COMEX. The rally followed a weaker-than-expected US jobs report, which reinforced market expectations of up to two interest rate cuts in 2026. Prices were supported by strong industrial demand for the white metal, particularly from renewable energy applications, grid infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-linked technologies, market participants said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Globally, it hit the $66-threshold mark for the first time. It is the dawn of a new era for Silver, said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking.

"As silver prices overtake crude oil for the first time in 40 years, the market is sending a clear message: the future belongs to the tangible, the critical, and the rare. This incline in Silver has triggered by recent Employment numbers from US which shown that unemployment rate has risen to 4.6 per cent, which will make Federal Reserve to cut its Interest rate in 2026, making non-yielding assets like Silver more attractive.

On MCX, silver for March delivery gained 4 per cent to Rs 2,05,410 per kg. It hit a record high of Rs 2,06,111 per kg earlier today. On COMEX, the March contracts were up about 5 per cent at $66.41 per ounce, after touching a record high of $66.65 per ounce.

Advertisement

"While near-term volatility is expected after such a sharp move, the broader structure points toward a potential extension toward $68–$70, supported by strong industrial demand and tight supply dynamics. Silver is currently stabilising near $64.10, which signals consolidation within strength rather than exhaustion. As long as prices sustain above $63, the broader uptrend remains firmly intact," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

In a rare historical event, silver is now trading higher than a barrel of WTI crude oil at $66 per ounce against WTI's $56 a barrel. This inversion has not been seen since the late 1970s and early 1980s, signalling that the industrial metal is becoming as strategically important as energy, Makda said.

"Silver is already in its 5th consecutive year of supply-deficit. Adding to that, weakness in Indian rupee has accelerated prices of Dollar-denominated commodities. At current price, immediate support would be at 20-DEMA level placed at Rs 182,300. Traders should look forward for Buy-on-dips opportunity if price taking any correction of 3 -5 per cent in upcoming session," he said.

Advertisement

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities said silver has support at $63.20-62.75 and resistance at $64.20-64.75. In rupee terms, he sees support at Rs 1,96,450-1,95,and resistances at Rs1,99,810, 2,01,270.