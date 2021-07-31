These 5 countries are best suited to survive apocalypse

In the past few years, humanity has witnessed several massive wildfires, floods and other kinds of climate catastrophes across the globe. Apart from all this, the world has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past year and a half. These misfortunes have led many to believe that the apocalypse may be taking place soon.

In this bleak scenario, a team of scientists from Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom researched to identify the countries where humanity is most likely to survive in case of a global societal collapse in the near future.

Using data from the University of Notre Dame's Global Adaption Initiative, the scientists shortlisted 20-least vulnerable countries that can survive an apocalypse. New Zealand, among these, stood on top to survive civilisation collapse, followed by Iceland, Tasmania island in Australia, Ireland, and the UK.

Sadly, India is not on the list. Economic powerhouses such as the USA and China also did not make the cut.

The researchers looked at how certain factors such as destruction of the environment, population growth and limited access to resources would affect the chances of a country surviving the apocalypse.

Co-authors of the study, Nick King and Aled Jones graded the least vulnerable countries based on certain criterial, such as - the land used for farming to sustain the current populace, how far the nation is from populated countries and how much renewable energy such countries produce as well as their manufacturing capacity.

