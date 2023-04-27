Freddie Mercury’s never-before-seen private collection is going up for auction

Do you wish to own a part of rock and roll history? Well, now you can. Sotheby’s is auctioning nearly 1,500 items from lead singer of British rock band Queen Freddie Mercury’s private collection. These include never-before-seen handwritten drafts of immortal song lyrics, along with some of the riotous costumes that were a hallmark of Mercury’s signature style.

Among items being auctioned are Freddie Mercury’s crown in fake fur, red velvet and rhinestones made by his friend and costume designer Diana Moseley, thought to be loosely modelled on the coronation crown of the United Kingdom. Indelibly linked to Mercury, the crown and the accompanying cloak were worn for the finale rendition of “God Save The Queen” during his last tour with Queen, ‘The Magic Tour’, which ended with their very last live show together in 1986. The estimated price is £60,000–£80,000.

The highlight of the auction is Mercury’s handwritten manuscript of the working lyrics for ‘We are the Champions’ -- Queen’s greatest anthem, written by Mercury with crowds of sports fans in mind. ‘We are the Champions’ was released as a single with Queen’s other great mass-participation song, ‘We Will Rock You’, on 7 October 1977. The song is written across nine pages in total, including some leaves of British Midland Airways stationery. It is estimated between £200,000 –£300,000.

Mercury’s 1975 Martin D-35 acoustic guitar, in its original case, is estimated between £30,000-£50,000. While Mercury was best known as a pianist, he was a proficient guitarist too. It is believed this guitar was used to write and record the hit single “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” in Munich in 1979, the only Queen hit known to have been written and recorded by Mercury on guitar.

Highlights from the collection will tour to New York, London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong in June. The live auctions will take place on September 6, 7 and 8th at Sotheby’s in London. Three online auctions will also take place alongside.

