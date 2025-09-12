Delhi Metro tickets now available on ixigo through DMRC–ONDC partnership

Delhi Metro commuters can now book QR-based tickets directly on the ixigo Trains app, following a new partnership between the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and ixigo. The integration allows passengers to pay in-app, skip queues, and plan end-to-end journeys across trains, buses, flights, hotels, and now metro, on a single platform. First-time users booking between 9–11 am will also receive 100% cashback (up to ₹50) in ixigo money.

Advertisement

Announcing the collaboration, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains & Confirmtkt, said: “With millions of Indians already using ixigo daily for inter-city journeys, this integration with Delhi’s public transport lifeline will allow commuters a more seamless last-mile journey experience. Enabling instant ticket bookings directly within our app will help passengers save time, avoid long queues, and plan end-to-end journeys.”

Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said: “DMRC is always attempting to adopt new methodologies to make travel more convenient for our commuters. Enabling metro ticketing on a trusted platform like ixigo Trains App gives passengers more flexibility and convenience, while encouraging wider adoption of ticket booking through digital platforms.”

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO & COO, ONDC, added: “The integration of metro ticketing on ixigo is more than a convenience feature. It demonstrates how an open, interoperable network can reimagine the very fabric of urban mobility. By connecting metro ticketing with trains, buses, and flights, ixigo is helping ONDC build a unified mobility layer for India.”

Advertisement

The DMRC, which operates nearly 400 km of network across more than a dozen lines, remains India’s largest metro system. In August 2025, it recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of over 81 lakh passenger journeys. The metro ticketing integration adds to ixigo Trains’ innovations since its 2013 launch, including waitlist predictions, AR-based coach locators, multilingual voice assistant TARA, and e-catering through its subsidiary Zoop.=