BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Cleartrip's hotel bookings for Diwali have gone up by 74 per cent.
Movable panels allow passengers to rearrange the space to create a room-like area.
The SkyBus and the water-taxi projects also fell through even before they commenced.
These luxurious coaches have amenities similar to airplanes, and more.
Beaches and shacks aren't the only reason you should be at Goa on New Year Eves. After all, the state is one of the few where gambling is, in fact, legal!
Here are the 5 must-have add-ons to make your trips smarter and smoother
This coach has been touted as the first-of-its-kind in India.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 10 historical, engineering facts about Japan's prestigious bullet trains
The fastest trains in India as of now are Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express.
Thailand, the South Asian country mainly known for its tropical beaches and cuisine, is eyeing 12 lakh travellers from India this year.
In face of serious competition from Uber, the company has been constantly re-inventing itself and strategizing new avenues to stay relevant.
If you are really sure you are not meant for a corporate world and your 'hippie' soul yearns to set itself free, you should definitely try hitting the highroad.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces