Urban Indians are ditching traditional celebrations, opting to travel this Diwali

Vidya. S | New Delhi
Cleartrip's hotel bookings for Diwali have gone up by 74 per cent.

 
 

This commercial airline offers double bed, special private cabin on its flights

Movable panels allow passengers to rearrange the space to create a room-like area.
While talking about bullet trains, have we forgotten about the pod taxis that were promised?

The SkyBus and the water-taxi projects also fell through even before they commenced.
Railways to roll out high-end luxury coaches 'Anubhuti' in next few weeks

These luxurious coaches have amenities similar to airplanes, and more.
Ganga is now one of the six best river cruises in the world

Dubai welcomed 1.8 million overnight visitors from India in 2016

Top 5 casinos in Goa to bet on your NYE party

Beaches and shacks aren't the only reason you should be at Goa on New Year Eves. After all, the state is one of the few where gambling is, in fact, legal!
5 must-have travel apps on your smartphone

Here are the 5 must-have add-ons to make your trips smarter and smoother
Mumbai-Goa train with Vistadome coaches with glass roof, rotating chairs, LCD starts today

This coach has been touted as the first-of-its-kind in India.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 10 historical, engineering facts about Japan's prestigious bullet trains

The fastest trains in India as of now are Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express.
7 features you must have in your car for safety and convenience

Thailand expects to host 12 lakh tourists from India in 2017

Thailand, the South Asian country mainly known for its tropical beaches and cuisine, is eyeing 12 lakh travellers from India this year.
Five things you can do with the Ola app other than booking a cab

In face of serious competition from Uber, the company has been constantly re-inventing itself and strategizing new avenues to stay relevant.
10 business opportunities for travellers in India

If you are really sure you are not meant for a corporate world and your 'hippie' soul yearns to set itself free, you should definitely try hitting the highroad.
Meet 'Savvy Baba', a chatbot to help you plan your holidays

