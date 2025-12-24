Travel and wellness trends 2026: How the world is learning to travel with intention again

As 2026 approaches, travel is shedding its excesses. The urgency to tick destinations off a list is fading, replaced by something slower, more intuitive, and deeply personal. Wellness is no longer confined to spa menus or retreat calendars. It has become a way of moving through the world. Where we go, how long we stay, what time we wake, how we breathe, and even how much sunlight we absorb are now part of the travel conversation.

Across continents, hospitality leaders are observing the same quiet shift. Travellers are no longer chasing transformation in a week. They are seeking continuity. They want experiences that feel sustainable enough to carry home, rituals that do not demand performance, and environments that allow well-being to unfold naturally.

The Rise of Integrated Destinations and Celebration-Led Travel

India continues to shape travel patterns across South Asia, not through volume, but through intent. As celebrations become more experiential and less transactional, destinations that allow multiple purposes to coexist are gaining momentum.

“As we look ahead to 2026, India continues to be our strongest and most influential driver shaping regional travel in South Asia. Guests are increasingly gravitating towards destinations that offer scale, seamless connectivity, and the ability to blend business, leisure, and celebration within a single journey. At Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, this is reflected in the growing interest from Indian corporates, major conferences, and destination weddings. With UTSAV by Cinnamon Life set to take centre stage, Colombo is poised to emerge as a preferred destination for celebrations of every scale, from intimate family milestones to large, multi-day gatherings. The future points towards integrated destinations that allow guests to personalise their experiences while remaining deeply connected to the energy, culture, and rhythm of the city,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams.

This shift signals a broader redefinition of luxury. It is no longer about escape from life, but about designing spaces where life can be fully lived, celebrated, and restored in one continuous arc.

Slower Travel, Closer to Home, With Clearer Purpose

Within India, domestic travel is becoming more reflective. Shorter journeys are being chosen with greater care. Sustainability is no longer a secondary concern but a deciding factor.

“As we approach 2026, domestic travel in India is being redefined by intent rather than scale. Travellers are increasingly choosing destinations closer to home, slower itineraries, and shorter, purpose-driven getaways that align with personal milestones and wellbeing. Sustainability is no longer a parallel conversation as it directly shapes travel choices and expectations. At Six Senses Fort Barwara, the property’s setting, scale, and approach naturally encourage guests to travel with intention, stay present, and form a deeper connection with place. As travellers increasingly seek experiences closer to home that offer restoration and meaning, this return to mindful, culturally rooted travel reflects a way of travelling we have always believed in and quietly practised,” said Rajat Gera, Commercial Director, Six Senses Fort Barwara.

The emphasis is not on doing more, but on doing less, better.

Wellness as a Lived Practice, Not a Programme

Wellbeing in 2026 is increasingly intuitive. Guests are moving away from rigid schedules and outcome-driven retreats, gravitating instead toward environments that allow rest, nourishment, and movement to merge into everyday living.

“Over the past year at Six Senses Vana, we have noticed a gentle change in how people relate to wellbeing. The pace is slower. The intention feels clearer. Many guests are looking for practices that feel authentic and sustainable rather than quick results or short moments of relief. As we approach 2026, wellbeing continues to move toward intuition and lived experience. Stillness, emotional steadiness, and practices from ancient healing systems supported by nature are becoming part of everyday life for travellers. A small ritual before a meal, a moment of silence, or movement that supports the body’s rhythm feel meaningful and real. Many guests now choose retreats where rest, nourishment, and mindful practices form one continuous way of holistic living. Something they can take home and return to whenever life becomes overwhelming, or they need a pause to go on. They are looking for places where presence feels natural and where they can notice subtle shifts such as calmer sleep, softer breath, or a clearer inner landscape,” said Jaspreet Singh, General Manager, Six Senses Vana.

This philosophy reflects a broader rejection of wellness as performance. The future belongs to spaces that allow change to happen without forcing it.

Light, Movement, and Everyday Wellness Design

Wellness in 2026 is increasingly shaped by environmental awareness. Sunlight, circadian rhythm, and gentle movement are influencing destination choices.

“Travel and wellness in 2026 are increasingly shaped by proactive, longevity-driven lifestyles, with travellers weaving movement, nutrition, and restorative rituals into their everyday routines. With the rise in wellbeing consciousness, awareness around Vitamin D, circadian health, and sunlight exposure is rising, influencing destination choices and daily habits.

Guests are turning to data-driven insights from sleep tracking to personalised activity plans, while simultaneously seeking analogue moments and digital detox spaces to counterbalance overstimulation. Wellness is becoming a lived practice rather than a retreat, supported by slower, more intentional journeys that help people heal from chronic stress. Travellers want environments that make healthy choices effortless, from morning light exposure to nutrient-rich menus. Properties that integrate wellness seamlessly into everyday touchpoints will resonate most in this new era of mindful, lifestyle-led travel,” said Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Director, 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts.

Wellness as a Perpetual Journey

At the heart of this evolution lies a desire for continuity. Wellness is no longer a pause from life but something that flows through it.

“In 2026, travel and wellness will shift toward intentional living and deeper personal meaning. This is where our Perpetual Journey comes in. At Patina Maldives, wellness is not a single touchpoint but a continuous flow, shaped through thoughtfully created programming that evolves with each guest. From mindful movement and conscious nourishment to art, culture, and moments of stillness, every experience is designed to leave a lasting imprint long after the journey ends," Anthony Gill, General Manager, Patina Maldives said.

Patina Maldives

Looking Ahead

As the industry looks toward 2026, this shift toward intention, flexibility, and experience-led travel is being felt across India’s luxury hospitality landscape, from urban hotels to destination resorts.

Ronan Fearon, General Manager, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa says, “The past year has been extremely encouraging for us, with strong contributions across leisure, business, conventions, and social celebrations, including weddings and milestone events. We have seen leisure travel evolve significantly, especially family vacations and experience-led stays becoming a priority. Sustainability emerged as an important decision factor in 2025, and this will only strengthen in 2026 as travellers continue to invest in meaningful, responsible experiences. Looking ahead, luxury is becoming more personal; guests are seeking greater customisation, privacy, and space. With our private luxury villas, which act as a hotel within a hotel, our expansive resort experiences, and activities designed for all age groups, we are well-positioned to cater to this shift. We are also witnessing steady growth in golf tourism, with travellers increasingly combining golfing holidays with leisure escapes, reinforcing the appeal of integrated luxury destinations like JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa.”

That desire for space, calm, and personal rhythm is echoed in nature-led retreats just beyond city limits. Dushyant Singh Hotel Manager, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills has said, “We have seen a very strong year with healthy demand from both business and leisure travellers, and we expect this momentum to continue into 2026. One of the most noticeable shifts is the growing importance of wellness in travel decision-making. Increasingly, especially among solo travellers, people are seeking meaningful breaks that allow them to slow down, reset, and focus on their personal well-being through quiet, nature-led escapes.”

In India’s metros, trust, consistency, and wellness-led design are becoming anchors in an otherwise fast-changing world. Deeppreet Bindra, General Manager, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace told Business Today, “As we look ahead to 2026, travel continues to evolve within a dynamic global environment, influencing traveller behaviour, with guests placing greater value on reliability, flexibility, and trusted brands. From a hotel standpoint, this presents an opportunity to be a reassuring constant amid change. Domestic travel remains resilient and optimistic, driven by leisure, celebrations, and purposeful getaways, while corporate travel is returning with renewed focus, balancing cost awareness with expectations of comfort and efficiency. At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, our focus remains on anticipating these shifts through thoughtful wellness-led experiences, seamless service, and spaces that support both productivity and restoration. Overall, the emphasis for hotels is on adaptability and creating a sense of ease that allows guests to travel with confidence.”

Longer stays and hybrid lifestyles are also reshaping expectations, particularly in business-forward cities. Wajeed Bagwan, General Manager, Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City says, “By 2026, we expect travellers to favour longer stays that go beyond the traditional hotel experience, looking instead for a true home-away-from-home that supports both work and personal well-being. In a city like Bengaluru, where business and culture intersect seamlessly, guests value generous living spaces, discreetly personalised services, and the comfort of routines that feel familiar yet elevated. Our focus is on creating residences that adapt effortlessly to each guest’s lifestyle, allowing them to work comfortably, unwind fully, and engage meaningfully with the city so that every stay feels both restorative and enduring.”

Technology, meanwhile, is quietly recalibrating how journeys are designed and experienced. Arun Vishnu, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Pune said, “By 2026, AI will fundamentally reshape how travellers plan and experience journeys. We are already seeing a shift where itineraries are no longer built around fixed attractions, but around personal preferences—pace of travel, wellness needs, culinary interests, and even emotional intent. Travellers are moving away from checklist tourism and towards more meaningful, niche experiences that feel tailored rather than templated. While iconic destinations will always have relevance, there is growing curiosity for lesser-explored locations and hyper-local experiences within familiar cities. For hotels, this means evolving beyond accommodation into intelligent experience partners—using data and technology to anticipate needs, personalise stays, and curate moments that feel effortless, intuitive, and deeply personal.”

That preference for simplified yet experience-rich formats is also influencing how Indians holiday together. Jürgen Bailom, President & CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd., Cordelia Cruises said, “As we look ahead to 2026, travel decisions are becoming more intentional and experience-led. Indian travellers are planning with greater clarity around what they want from a holiday, whether it’s wellness, dining, celebration, or meaningful time together. Value is no longer defined by price alone, but by convenience, inclusivity, and the quality of experiences offered. Formats that simplify travel while delivering multiple experiences in a single journey are gaining strong traction. Cruising aligns well with this shift, offering destination variety, built-in experiences, and a sense of discovery without the complexity of traditional multi-stop travel. We expect this preference for curated, and experience-rich holidays to shape the next phase of travel growth in India.”

Behind the scenes, sustainability and smart systems are becoming foundational rather than optional. Anuradha Venkatachalam, Hotel Manager, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud said, “As we look ahead to 2026, the hotel industry stands at a defining crossroad. Sustainability and digital technology are no longer optional or buzz words in hospitality - they are the essentials! Guests expect hotels to operate responsibly while offering easy, seamless experiences powered by smart technology. At Moxy Bengaluru, I’ve seen firsthand how our initiatives like ‘Roxy the robot’ and other financial automation tools are changing daily operations, taking care of repetitive tasks, so our teams can focus on what they truly excel at - delivering warm, personal service that builds loyalty. Sustainability matters more than ever, as travellers increasingly choose brands that care about the environment and local communities. Reducing waste, saving energy, and operating responsibly isn’t just good for the planet; it’s good for business and long-term success.”

At the same time, spontaneity and slower exploration are gaining renewed relevance. Amit Kumar, General Manager, JW Marriott Pune said, “By 2026, travel is becoming more spontaneous and experience-led, with travellers using smarter tools to plan shorter trips, discover hidden gems and personalise their stays around their schedules. Instead of rushing through destinations, many guests are choosing slower travel—spending time exploring cafés, local markets and neighbourhood experiences. Pune has emerged as a strong destination for this kind of travel, particularly for workations and short breaks. At JW Marriott Pune, we are adapting to this shift by offering easy-going stays, curated local recommendations and spaces that seamlessly support both work and downtime.”

Ultimately, luxury in 2026 is defined by depth rather than display. Digvijay Singh, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru said, “As we look ahead to 2026, travel is becoming increasingly thoughtful and experience-driven. There is a clear shift towards immersive luxury, where guests are seeking more than just a stay; they want carefully curated cultural engagements, personalised wellness journeys, and meaningful, story-led culinary experiences that reflect the destination. Travellers are prioritising meaningful journeys that emphasise personal milestones and deeper connections with place over the sheer number of trips. Culinary tourism, immersive local experiences, and hands-on activities are gaining traction. People are seeking meaningful interaction with local communities and actively participating in cultural traditions.”

Travel in 2026 is less about arrival and more about alignment. Guests are choosing destinations that support who they are becoming, not who they wish to escape. Wellness has matured into a quiet companion, present in light-filled rooms, nourishing food, unhurried mornings, and spaces that honour both science and soul.

The future belongs to journeys that feel human again.