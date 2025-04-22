Wankhede, vada pav, Virat! India’s cricket fever hits the skies as fans turn IPL matches into full-blown vacations

Cricket is no longer just a game for Indian fans—it’s now a major reason to pack bags, book flights, and explore new cities. Skyscanner’s latest Pitch Perfect Journeys report reveals how Indians are turning their love for cricket into travel plans, with nearly half (47%) intending to travel domestically or internationally to watch a live match.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner’s Travel and Destinations Expert, said, “Cricket is beyond a sport for Indians. Our report found that 47% of respondents are planning to travel—either within India or abroad—to watch and support their favourite teams. And an overwhelming 94% said they would like to watch a live cricket match in the future.”

That passion is spilling over into extended holidays. Skyscanner's report found that 50% of cricket fans plan to stretch their match-day travel into 3–4 day getaways—enjoying local food, shopping, and sightseeing along the way. "More than 40% of respondents said they extend their trips to 3–4 days. It's about soaking in the cricket atmosphere, exploring the city, sightseeing, and food," Joshi said.

Advertisement

Mumbai and Australia lead the scorecard

When it comes to top destinations, Mumbai takes the crown within India, attracting 1 in 5 travellers for its cricket culture and legendary Wankhede Stadium, cited by 55% of fans as their dream venue. Internationally, Australia tops the charts, followed by England, New Zealand, and the UAE.

“Wankhede in Mumbai tops the wishlist,” Joshi added. “Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is practically a pilgrimage site for cricket lovers, and Lord’s in London also features high on the list with 52% wanting to go—even if India isn’t playing.”

The rise of cricket-fueled travel also highlights how match-day logistics influence planning. For 55% of Indian travellers, the atmosphere of the stadium and the destination are top priorities, followed closely by the teams playing (51%). Other considerations include hotel proximity, visa ease (34%), and flight costs (29%).

Advertisement

Match trips become memory makers

Joshi noted that food, not just cricket, plays a starring role in these plans. “41% of travellers going to Mumbai said they specifically want to try vada pav,” he shared. “And in Delhi, chole bhature came up!”

Chennai Super Kings fans top the loyalty charts, with nearly 30% willing to travel to another city to support the team, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (19%) and Mumbai Indians (18%).

Social media also plays a key role in shaping these travel plans, with 65% of respondents saying they turn to Instagram and other platforms for inspiration and motivation. Joshi summed it up: “This rising interest in travelling for cricket is a perfect example of Sport Mode—where travellers combine their love for sports with their desire to explore new places.”

Smart planning for match-day trips

To make these getaways budget-friendly, Joshi recommends using Skyscanner’s “Whole Month” search feature to find the cheapest travel dates and setting up “Price Alerts” to track fare drops. “I use these features all the time,” he said.